Growth Credit Partners (GCP), a European-focused credit investment firm providing loans to growth stage technology companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of John McCormick as a Senior Advisor. In this role, John will provide strategic guidance to GCP's leadership and investment teams while also participating as an investor in GCP's maiden fund.

John McCormick is a globally recognized leader in asset management and financial services, with a strong track record of innovation and delivering exceptional investment performance for institutional clients and shareholders. Previously, John served as Global Group Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM), the c.$80 billion AUM hedge fund and asset management division of The Blackstone Group. He was a member of all BAAM investment committees as well as Blackstone's firm-wide Operating Committee. Under his leadership, BAAM achieved record financial results, and he was instrumental in launching Blackstone's data science initiative. During his nearly 17-year tenure at BAAM, John was responsible for several key business units, including GP Stakes Seeding, Global Business Development, Global Strategy, and Product Development. He holds a J.D. from Yale Law School and a B.A. from Vassar College and served as an Associate Research Scholar at Yale Law School in the spring of 2022.

Dennis Klieber, Founder and Co-CIO of GCP, commented: "John has been strategically supporting us since GCP's inception in 2022, and we are thrilled and honored to formally welcome him to our Senior Advisory Committee. It is a pleasure to reconnect after our time together at Blackstone while also sharing Yale as our alma mater. His deep expertise in alternative asset management and his ability to drive transformative growth align perfectly with GCP's mission of empowering European technology companies through flexible and impactful credit solutions. John's insights and network will be invaluable as we scale our operations and continue delivering strong value to both investors and portfolio companies."

John McCormick added: "I am honored to work with Dennis and Damian as they build a leading franchise focused on European technology and growth companies. The team leverages its creativity, relationships, and years of credit underwriting expertise to structure attractive senior secured investments, often with equity-like upside. For founders, they are trusted partners, facilitating the next stage of growth and expansion with less dilutive capital. GCP is an exciting new player in the European credit and technology space."

About Growth Credit Partners Limited

Founded in 2022, Growth Credit Partners (GCP) is a European-focused credit investment firm dedicated to generating attractive yields and equity upside in an underserved market. GCP provides private credit solutions to European tech-enabled growth companies, emphasizing downside protection and fundamental credit underwriting. The firm offers senior secured instruments, typically with additional equity upside in the form of warrants, with ticket sizes ranging from €20 million to €100 million+.

Growth Credit Partners Limited is registered in England and Wales with company number 14083863 (FRN:989198) as an Appointed Representative of Aldgate Advisors Limited (FRN:763187) which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

