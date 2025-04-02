Quantum Motion has appointed Hugo Saleh as President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to capitalise on the rapidly growing market demand for quantum computing. Founded in 2017 by leading researchers from Oxford University and University College London, Quantum Motion is accelerating its shift to productisation to meet market needs. Hugo, who has over 25 years of leadership experience at global and scale-up tech firms, will drive the company's global expansion as well as building the company's commercial business, targeting key markets and helping customers deploy utility-scale machines. The appointment coincides with the company's incorporation in the United States, in addition to recently opening offices in Australia and Europe.

Hugo Saleh, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Quantum Motion

Quantum computing is anticipated to be greater than a $100 billion market, fueled by the growing demand for high-end data center computing, with industry insiders expecting commercial quantum solutions by the end of the decade. Establishing and growing an international presence is a critical step in Quantum Motion's ability to support clients, attract the best talent, and access new investment and funding opportunities. Hugo's appointment will also enable the company to capitalise on its innovations in system design, quantum hardware, software and cryoelectronics, to establish key industry partnerships and alliances.

James Palles-Dimmock, CEO of Quantum Motion, said, "Hugo's track record at industry-defining companies like Google and Intel speaks volumes. His deep commercial expertise and proven capability in scaling technology businesses will significantly accelerate our global commercialisation efforts. We are thrilled to have him onboard as we expand our presence internationally and drive quantum computing's impact across critical industries."

"I'm excited to join Quantum Motion at this pivotal moment in the industry's history," said Hugo Saleh. "The insatiable demand for high-end computing to power AI and HPC applications is driving the need for the next inflection point in the compute industry; Quantum Motion's novel silicon spin qubit approach leverages the decades-long trillion dollar investment in the semiconductor industry to meet that demand for utility scale fault-tolerant universal quantum computing. I look forward to working with our talented R&D and engineering organisations to scale our company and grow our partnerships and client relationships worldwide."

The announcement follows a series of milestones achieved by Quantum Motion that highlight its silicon-based approach as the fastest, most cost-effective, and scalable way of producing the millions of qubits needed to create fault-tolerant quantum computers. The company has also established global partnerships with key manufacturing, ecosystem, and strategic investor partners that pave the way for genuine commercial advantage.

Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Chairman of Quantum Motion, said, "With Hugo's appointment, Quantum Motion strengthens its leadership team at a critical moment of industry acceleration. His commercial acumen and global experience are precisely what we need to strengthen our market approach and product delivery."

Hugo's career has spanned across semiconductor, hardware, software, and cloud, most recently serving as the Head of HPC and Director of Product at Google. Prior to this role, Hugo led the commercial operations and international expansion at Ayar Labs, a venture backed silicon photonics company. Hugo has also had an extensive career at Intel Corporation, spanning nearly two decades in various leadership roles in the data center and silicon design organisations.

About Quantum Motion

Quantum Motion is developing a revolutionary technology platform: not just a qubit, but a scalable array of qubits based on the ubiquitous silicon technology already used to manufacture the chips in smartphones and computers. The company is developing fault tolerant quantum computing architectures that are compatible with CMOS processes. Fault tolerant quantum processors will support the most powerful quantum algorithms, targeting solutions to currently intractable problems in fields as diverse as chemistry, materials science, medicine and artificial intelligence. The company employs over 100 people, comprising specialists in quantum theory, engineering and software. www.quantummotion.tech

