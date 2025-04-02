Kantar's Worldpanel, the global experts in decoding shopper and consumer behaviour, announces that it will expand its UK grocery panel by 83% to cover 55,000 households, making it the largest and most representative continuous consumer panel in the UK.

This expansion, which will include five years of previous shopper behaviour data, adds greater visibility to shopper blind-spots by capturing three times more store visits, dramatically enhancing the read of traditionally hard-to-measure retailers such as discount stores, online platforms and convenience stores. This marks a significant increase in behavioural representation across all grocery channels providing clients with richer, more detailed insights into online and offline shopping trips by shoppers of all types.

As the global leader in consumer panels, with decades of experience in collecting behavioural and attitudinal data, Kantar's Worldpanel will combine its most effective data collection techniques to deliver unparalleled insight into shopper behaviour, drawing on its established expertise to provide clients with clarity and confidence. In an increasingly fragmented retail landscape, Kantar's Worldpanel remains committed to investing in technology to capture real behaviour as it happens and deliver the most comprehensive view of the UK market.

According to Chris Morley, Managing Director for Worldpanel UKI: "We are adding significant depth to our behavioural insights to ensure unparalleled understanding of real consumer decisions. This panel enhancement will bring even greater precision and granularity to our data, empowering our clients with a new level of clarity in the identification of growth opportunities."

This panel expansion is the first of many worldwide, demonstrating the ongoing commitment from Kantar's Worldpanel to lead the way in consumer panels. Alongside established out-of-home and consumption panels, as well as verified surveys that reveal the motivations behind shopper behaviour, it provides unparalleled consumer insight. This, complemented by the industry's largest and most experienced team of consumer panel experts, means Kantar's Worldpanel is uniquely positioned to decode shopper behaviour and help its clients drive growth. Clients will begin benefiting from this enhancement in 2026.

