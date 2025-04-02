Anzeige
02.04.2025 11:14 Uhr
Mvix Digital Signage Launches Enterprise EMS Integration to Enhance Hospitality Event and Space Bookings

STERLING, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2025 / Mvix Digital Signage, a leading provider of enterprise digital signage solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its native integration suite with Delphi EMS. This seamless EDI will enable hotels, resorts, and event venues to seamlessly display real-time availability for event spaces, meeting rooms, banquet halls, and conference centers through digital signage screens. By delivering up-to-the-minute updates and automated scheduling, this technology enhances the guest experience while optimizing space utilization and streamlining booking operations.

Mvix Logo

Mvix Logo
Mvix Enterprise Digital Signage

"This integration is a game-changer for our hospitality clients," said Mike Kilian, Executive Vice President of Mvix. "By integrating our digital signage solutions with this state-of-the-art, enterprise-level event management systems, hotels can instantly showcase their daily/weekly event space listings and meeting room calendars without the need for any manual updates."

Mvix's best-in-class digital signage solution integrated with Delphi' robust hospitality management system and hotels can further improve guest engagement while reducing reliance on printed materials and minimizing front-desk congestion. This ensures key information is always accessible at crucial touchpoints such as lobbies, lounges, hallways, and conference areas, creating a more efficient and interactive communication strategy.

"Our goal is to help hotels optimize their event and space booking processes while also improving operational efficiency," added Kilian. "By streamlining these operations, hotels can maximize revenue opportunities, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance the guest experience-leading to higher satisfaction and increased repeat bookings."

This end-to-end EMS integration is now available for facilities using Delphi EMS and looking to enhance their event and space booking strategy with digital signage. For more information on how this integration can benefit your hospitality business, visit www.mvix.com

About Mvix Digital Signage
Mvix Digital Signage has been a leading provider of enterprise-grade digital signage solutions since 2005, delivering innovative and scalable display solutions to businesses across multiple industries, including hospitality, healthcare, corporate, and education. With a focus on automation, cloud-based technology, and user-friendly interfaces, Mvix helps organizations enhance communication, engagement, and branding.

Contact Information

Evan Magner
Marketing Project Coordinator
communications@mvix.com
866.310.4923

SOURCE: Mvix



