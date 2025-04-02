The 7. 9-magnitude earthquake impacted western regions of China that account for around 50% of the country's total solar wafer producing capacity, leading to companies being forced to suspend production. The large-scale earthquake that struck central Myanmar towards the end of March has disrupted the global solar supply chain, according to a statement from JinkoSolar. A spokesperson for the Chinese module manufacturer told pv magazine the 7. 9-magnitude earthquake had a "major impact" on the western regions of China, the country's primary wafer-producing area, which accounts for around 50% of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...