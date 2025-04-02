Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO services are now live and operational for commercial and business aviation customers.

Air Canada and Embraer Phenom 300 amongst the first to fly using Eutelsat's services.

Backlog currently represents over 1,000 aircraft.

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) today announced its OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) services for commercial and business aviation are now live and operational, with over 100 certified antenna installations completed and the first commercial and business aircraft now flying using Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO connectivity.

In addition to its long-established geostationary (GEO) aviation services, Eutelsat is working with Intelsat, Hughes and Panasonic Avionics to deliver LEO and multi-orbit solutions to the commercial aviation market. Air Canada is the first commercial airline to deploy the multi-orbit GEO/LEO service, through Intelsat, with additional world-class carriers also beginning installations and commercial flights with multi-orbit solutions on board.

In business aviation, Eutelsat has partnered with industry leader, Gogo, to equip the first Embraer Phenom 300 with LEO services, while aircraft manufacturer, Textron, will be installing solutions on the Cessna Citation Longitude, Latitude and Ascend models as well as Airbus Corporate Jets on all Airbus ACJ types.

Together, Eutelsat's aviation services have a combined backlog of over 1,000 aircraft scheduled for installation.

"Eutelsat's LEO aviation services, powered by the OneWeb constellation, provide high speed, low latency, and premium performance to meet the evolving connectivity needs of airlines and business jets globally," said Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit at Eutelsat. "With a robust backlog and expanding reach across both commercial and business aviation, we are confident in the long-term growth of our aviation services. We believe that a fully integrated IFC ecosystem will transform in-flight connectivity, providing airlines with flexible, responsible, and scalable solutions that enhance the passenger experience and support the future of air travel worldwide."

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,500 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL)

