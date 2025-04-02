StrategiQ, the fast-growing strategic communications and marketing agency, has announced a significant £3 million investment in growth to fuel its ambition of becoming a leading force in the creative services industry.

The investment will generate new client and agency acquisition opportunities for StrategiQ across the UK and internationally, and give the team access to more of the industry's top talent.

As part of this next chapter, StrategiQ The Value Creation Agency has relocated to a new headquarters in Shoreditch, placing the agency at the perfect intersection of city energy and creative inspiration. The move reinforces the company's commitment to collaboration, with the team coming together in the new space at least three days a week to spark fresh ideas and elevate strategic thinking. The recently renovated office at Norton Folgate once featured in the BBC Dragons Den series and is a nod to the part StrategiQ also plays in driving early stage businesses forward through its InQubator programme.

Andy Smith, CEO of StrategiQ: "This investment marks a pivotal moment for StrategiQ it's our next exciting chapter. Our belief has always been that the best creative and strategic thinking comes from working together, and our decision to get everyone back in the office working on creative campaigns and strategy in a cool buzzing environment is what our team and clients want.

As CEO it's my responsibility to ensure we prosper by being ambitious and to drive growth. With a culture built on ambition, curiosity, and collaboration, we're excited to push new boundaries, deliver even greater impact for our clients, and take StrategiQ further onto the local and international stage."

StrategiQ's investment also extends to a new and experienced leadership team: Daniel Henderson formerly Managing Director of Athlon joins as COO, Sarah Pettinger formerly of Omobono heads up People and Culture, and Will Anderson formerly of Brunswick, Careem/Uber and Featurespace, joins as the new Chief Growth Officer and Board Member.

Will Anderson, Chief Growth Officer, added: "StrategiQ is a thinking and doing agency. We create work that is not only creatively brilliant but also commercially effective. Our mission is to drive real growth for our clients and prove the impact of everything we do through the best measurement and insight. With a smart Client Growth Team, fantastic clients, and a strong culture of excellence, we have a huge opportunity to build something truly special together. I couldn't be more excited about what's ahead."

StrategiQ was awarded Sunday Times Top 100 Companies and Campaign Best Places to work in 2024 alongside the prestige of being recognised as a Drum Elite Agency.

With a thriving team of 60 experts and a roster of leading brands such as Zebra Technologies, Reuters, GoreTex, Jacada and Oka, StrategiQ is entering this next phase with confidence, ambition, and an unwavering commitment to delivering high value work.

As the agency expands, it remains dedicated to hiring the best minds in the industry, fostering a high-performance culture, and ensuring every client engagement drives measurable, sustainable, and socially conscious success.

StrategiQ is the Value Creation Agency. Founded in 2013, StrategiQ is an award-winning, full-service growth agency that helps ambitious brands scale through the power of strategy, creativity, and technology. With a relentless focus on business impact, we partner with founders, CEOs, and CMOs to transform marketing into a true growth engine, breaking down silos between brand, performance, and commercial success.

Named Agency of the Year at the UK Agency Awards 2023 and recognised for its excellence in digital, creative, and brand strategy, StrategiQ operates at the intersection of business, brand, and technology, delivering high-impact solutions that drive measurable results.

With a team of world-class strategists, creatives, and digital experts, we help businesses sell more, scale faster, and build enduring value. StrategiQ is headquartered in London, UK with a growing global client base.

For more information, visit strategiq.co.

