Rehab.com Releases Latest Drug Use and Overdose Data in 2025 Rehab Report

The report provides the latest statistics on overdose deaths, hospitalizations, drug seizures and more at a national and state level.

Rehab.com has released its latest iteration of its 2025 Rehab Report . As the drug crisis in the US continues to evolve, it's important that the media, addiction professionals, and the general public have access to regional drug trends in a digestible, easy-to-understand format. The report combines data from various national agencies to present the latest trends at the national and state levels.

The April 2025 update showcases a 2% decrease in drug-related deaths and a 14% decrease in overall overdoses. Drug-related issues still plague southern states the most. However, there has also been an uptick in overdoses in Western states. Similarly, the report details data on specific drug-type overdoses, drug busts, as well as drug-use among specialty groups.

"Whether you're an addiction professional, a state official, a concerned citizen, or someone in recovery, it's important that drug use trends are easy to access and intuitive to understand," said Sage Zaree, CEO of Rehab Media Group. "While various state and federal agencies report these figures, they all exist on their own websites and platforms which makes the data difficult to navigate. Our Rehab Report brings all of these figures together in one place to paint a detailed picture of drug use within the United States. We hope that this report serves as a useful tool to the media, medical professionals, and all interested in providing solutions towards the ongoing drug crisis in our country."

Key Updates and Drug Statistics

In 2024, the U.S. saw a 2% decline in reported drug deaths, as well as a 14% decline in drug overdoses, as reported by the CDC.

Last year, we saw a relative uptick in overdose deaths per capita in western states like Washington (+22%), Oregon (+18%), and Nevada (+6%).

Alaska, in particular, saw a 33% increase in overdoses, totaling 54.1 overdoses per 100,000 individuals, the biggest per capita change in any single state.

Washington D.C. and southern states (West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Louisiana) continued to have the highest per capita scores and appear to be most detrimentally affected by addiction, particularly relating to the opioid epidemic.

Those between the ages of 18 and 25 present the highest percentages of drug and alcohol use, with that number steadily declining with age.

The report also tracks areas such as drug seizures at the border. While there is about a two-year lag in federal reporting for drug seizures, the final statistics for 2023 showed that, in December of that year, more than 11,000 lbs of meth, 9,500 pounds of marijuana, and 6,000 pounds of cocaine were intercepted or confiscated at the U.S. border.

"Sometimes our assumptions about substance use and addictions are based on news headlines or anecdotes. These assumptions are often incorrect or don't reflect the full picture, said Dr. Sylvie Stacy, Medical Officer at Rehab.com . "Reports like this one provide some clarity on what is actually happening, and allow medical professionals to make informed decisions and better guide patient conversations."

Please visit the complete report , which includes an exhaustive list of data and reporting, including data not mentioned in this release.

