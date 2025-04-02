Stockholm, April 2, 2025- The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") has dismissed a disciplinary case concerning Bio Vitos Pharma AB ("the Company").

On January 22, 2025, the Exchange requested the Disciplinary Committee to review a disciplinary case against the Company. The Exchange claimed that the Company had violated the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Exchange requested that the Disciplinary Committee decide to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.

On March 14, 2025, the Exchange decided to delist the Company's shares from First North Growth Market, due to the Company not meeting the admission requirements. The last day for trading the Company's shares will be April 11, 2025. In light of this, the Exchange has chosen to withdraw its application from the Disciplinary Committee.

As the Exchange has withdrawn its application, the Disciplinary Committee has dismissed the case. The case will therefore not be reviewed by the Disciplinary Committee.

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-regulation/nordic/stockholm/disciplinary/decisions-sanctions

About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning, a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning, a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market. The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities market.

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan Danelius (Deputy Chairman), Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Joakim Strid, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Former Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg, Lawyer Magnus Lindstedt and director Kristina Schauman.

