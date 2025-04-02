Telenor's Subsidiary KNL Signs Framework Agreement with the Finnish and Swedish Defence Forces

(Stockholm, 2 April, 2025) Telenor expands into the defence industry: Subsidiary KNL signs a ten-year contract with the Finnish and Swedish Defence Forces through NORDEFCO (Nordic Defence Cooperation) for advanced military communication technology.

In a time marked by cyber threats and geopolitical tensions, Telenor has increased its presence in the defence industry. Through its Finnish subsidiary KNL, Telenor now provides critical technology for modern military operations.

Pioneering Military Communication Technology

"Five years ago, Telenor acquired KNL Networks, which at the time was developing dual-use solutions for both civilian and military markets. Since then, KNL has focused exclusively on the defence industry and has now developed unique and innovative technology that is a game changer for military operations," says Dan Ouchterlony, Head of Telenor Amp.

Over the past decade, KNL has developed high-frequency (HF) communication solutions that operate independent of any infrastructure - including satellites or GPS systems - an essential capability for military missions. The solution is portable and enables reliable communication in the most demanding situations, even under jamming and other disruptions.

At a signing ceremony today, KNL signed an agreement with the Nordic defence cooperation called NORDEFCO, which has gained new momentum after Sweden and Finland joined NATO. The framework agreement, which is between KNL, the Swedish Defence Material Administration, and the Finnish Defence Forces, is effective from 2025 to 2035. The financial details remain confidential.

"We are proud to have developed world-class technology, and this agreement is a recognition of that. KNL's communication systems have proven to work even under the most extreme conditions, including when traditional infrastructure is down or when the enemy actively tries to disrupt communication," says Toni Lindén, CEO of KNL.

As Nordic defence cooperation deepens, joint procurement efforts are increasing. This means Nordic countries aim to standardise equipment purchases, favouring common solutions across forces. The agreement with NORDEFCO paves the way for KNL to expand further, especially if additional Nordic countries adopt its technologies.

Global Market Potential

In addition to the framework agreement with NORDEFCO, KNL has established close dialogue and collaboration with several NATO countries. Telenor has high expectations for the company's development and sees significant growth potential internationally.

"This is just the beginning of something big. Our technology meets a critical need in today's security situation, and the interest we see from several NATO countries confirms that we have developed something truly valuable and unique. With this agreement as a foundation, we can accelerate further development and strengthen our position in the international defence market," says Lindén.

"We see significant growth potential in this market, and with this innovative technology and Telenor's resources behind us, we expect KNL to develop into a prominent player in the years to come," concludes Ouchterlony.

Media contacts:

Telenor:

David Fidjeland, Director Media Relations, Telenor Group

+47 93 46 72 24 | david.fidjeland@telenor.com

KNL:

Toni Lindén, CEO, KNL

+358 50 5867161 | toni.linden@knl.fi

Attachment