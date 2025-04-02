Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has named Caoimhe Gormley as Country Manager and Ciaran Reddin as Head of Executive Professional (E&P) Lines in Ireland.

"Caoimhe and Ciaran are proven leaders who embody BHSI's customer-first values and culture," said Alessandro Cerase, Head of Europe, BHSI. "Thanks in large part to their contributions, we have been steadily expanding our business in Ireland, and I look forward to working with them in their new roles as we continue to grow our business and further strengthen our customer and broker relationships."

Caoimhe, who has 17 years of insurance industry experience, joined BHSI in 2018 as Head of E&P Lines, Ireland. In 2023, she took on the additional role of Head of Customer Broker Engagement, Ireland. In her new role as Country Manager, she succeeds Louise Kidd, who was recently named Head of Underwriting, Europe, at BHSI. Caoimhe will maintain her role as Head of Customer Broker Engagement in Ireland. She is based in Dublin and reached at caoimhe.gormley@bhspecialty.com

Ciaran Reddin joined BHSI in 2019 as Senior Underwriter, Professional Indemnity, Ireland. In 2022, he was named Head of Professional Indemnity and Cyber, Executive Professional Lines, Ireland. He has more than a decade of industry experience. Ciaran is based in Dublin and reached at Ciaran.reddin@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI in Ireland provides a range of property, casualty and E&P lines, as well as multinational programs.

