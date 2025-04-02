MyGuava Business is helping Local Businesses in the UK Save Money on Payments

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyGuava Business helps small and medium-sized businesses in the UK to manage the challenge of payment processing fees, which have long been an unavoidable cost of operation. Whether through in-store POS terminals or online transactions, these fees directly impact profit margins, often leaving smaller businesses at a disadvantage compared to larger enterprises.

Lowering Costs, Elevating Business

Traditional payment providers have maintained high transaction fees for years, offering limited alternatives to smaller businesses. MyGuava Business is changing this by providing local businesses with high-quality payment solutions that big enterprises enjoy but at a significantly lower cost, thanks to technology that was built in-house.

For in-store payments, our advanced POS terminals enable seamless transaction processing at just 0.6% per transaction on debit cards - a stark contrast to the industry standard range of 0.99%-2.5% (according to startups.co.uk report). This cost reduction translates into significant savings. Last year alone MyGuava Business onboarded a sizable number of small and medium size businesses across the UK. "We help SMEs save on transactions with our advanced fintech solutions - so they can focus on growth," said Anar Jafarli, Head of Sales at Guavapay.

Beyond Payments: A Comprehensive Business Tool

A payment terminal should do more than process transactions. With every POS terminal purchase, a free corporate account is provided. This account functions as a fully integrated platform that allows these businesses to:

Track transactions in real time

Manage business finances more effectively

Streamline reconciliation and reporting

These added features ensure that businesses not only save on transaction fees but also gain greater control over financial operations - without incurring additional costs.

This means UK local businesses can operate with confidence, knowing they have a secure and cost-effective payment solution that works for them - not against them.

A Transparent, Business-First Approach

MyGuava Business does not rely on hidden charges or complex pricing structures. Instead, our model is built on:

Predictable, low-cost transaction fees

Cutting edge technology for seamless in-store and online payments

A free corporate account for enhanced financial visibility and control

For small and medium-sized businesses looking to maximise revenue retention while maintaining operational efficiency, this approach presents a clear advantage.

The Future of Business Payments Starts Now

In an economic world where efficiency and cost management are critical, businesses must reassess how payments are handled. MyGuava Business provides a modern, financially viable alternative - one that enables local businesses to reduce costs, increase control and focus on growth.

About MyGuava Business

MyGuava Business is a complete end-to-end B2B payments solutions provider which enables local, national and international organisations to access the financial tools they need to function, succeed and grow. Users can access multicurrency accounts from which funds can be held, sent and received via UK, European and global payment networks. For retailers, there are a range of Point of Sale and e-commerce solutions that enable businesses to accept payments with no fuss. In addition, MyGuava Business offers free corporate cards for business owners and their employees. To find out more, please visit www.myguava.com/business.

About Guavapay

Guavapay offers end-to-end payments solutions for retail customers and business clients. Our comprehensive ecosystem of products has been built with a view to delivering a complete solution that caters for any and all payment requirements.

The MyGuava App is a universal financial tool that blends convenience, transparency and flexibility to meet the needs of global citizens, whether you're on an international adventure or handling daily expenses. MyGuava Business is a payments solution provider for SMEs. Guavapay Limited, a company registered in England with company number 10601900 and its registered address at Salisbury House, 29 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 5QQ, United Kingdom. Guavapay Limited is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom as a Small Electronic Money Institution with reference number 900888. Guavapay Limited's ICO registration number is ZA274504.

For more information, please visit www.guavapay.com.

