Tutors International Releases Expert Analysis on Finland's Education Model and Its Application in Private Tutoring

OXFORD, England, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private tutoring provider Tutors International has released a new expert commentary examining the key factors behind Finland's globally renowned education system and how those principles can be applied to create better learning environments through private tuition.

The analysis follows Finland's top ranking in the World Happiness Report for the eighth consecutive year and explores the connection between national well-being and educational philosophy.

"Finland's approach reminds us that long-term academic success begins with emotional well-being, not pressure," said Adam Caller, Founder of Tutors International. "The most capable, well-rounded young people I've seen are those who've been allowed to explore, question, and grow - not just perform. Finland understands that. So do our tutors."

Key takeaways from the commentary include:

Finland delays formal schooling until age 7, with early years focused on emotional development and play.

Students benefit from short school days, frequent outdoor breaks, and minimal standardised testing.

Equity, teacher autonomy, and mentorship are central to the system's success.

Tutors International highlights how these same principles - flexibility, trust, personalisation, and emotional support - are embedded in the work of elite private tutors. The commentary outlines how bespoke tutoring can replicate the best of Finland's model for families in diverse, international contexts.

This latest insight aligns with Tutors International's continued advocacy for education that prioritises individual growth alongside academic achievement.

