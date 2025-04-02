Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Jam yesterday, and tomorrow, but not today



02-Apr-2025 / 11:39 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Jam yesterday, and tomorrow, but not today AGA was transparent in that 2024 was a below-average year for the company, with a total NAV return of 0.8% (-3.0% constant currency, including a 4Q total NAV return of 2.6% (-1.8% cc). By comparison, the five-year total NAV CAGR return was 8.3%. Problems in healthcare (no longer a core sector), and one portfolio company in particular, meant the strong average investee company EBITDA growth did not fuel NAV growth. However, the detail in the results bodes well, with i) investee companies delivering mid-teens EBITDA growth, and ii) the stock of 2025 exit-able businesses rising at a time of increased demand (potential exit uplifts). Long-term returns should be helped by accelerating new investment. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/apax-jam-yesterday-and-tomorrow-but-not-today/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X: @HardmanandCo Contact: Mark Thomas



mt@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



