8x8 Enables Organizations to Deliver Rich, Trusted Customer Experiences with support for RCS

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated Platform for CX that combines Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS APIs, today introduced RCS (Rich Communication Services) support for 8x8 Contact Center, enabling organizations to leverage two-way omnichannel engagement and deliver hyper personalized customer experiences. 8x8 is one of the first cloud contact center vendors to support RCS natively, allowing organizations to seamlessly connect with customers across preferred platforms for rich, highly engaging and trusted communications.

Additionally, 8x8 is launching new RCS Business Messaging (RBM) services to help organizations tap into more engaging RCS messaging for branded, secure customer interactions. With RBM services and an RCS-enabled 8x8 Contact Center, organizations can now utilize comprehensive in-bound and outbound messaging leveraging RCS, one of the fastest growing messaging services globally with an estimated 2.5 billion monthly active users at the end of 2024.

"RCS is growing very quickly, especially in LATAM and APAC, but also in the US. The devices are ready, and most markets support RCS today or will later this year," said Dave Michels, an industry analyst at TalkingPointz. "Many customers and brands prefer digital channels, but SMS is too limiting. RBM is already becoming a preferred channel for outbound brand communications, but receiving replies and new RCS engagements has been difficult. Most CCaaS providers do not support RCS as part of their so-called omnichannel offering. 8x8 customers are among the first to enjoy the effectiveness of RBM coupled with a powerful RCS-enabled omnichannel CCaaS from a single provider."

Now offering a powerful and comprehensive RCS solution via 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 CPaaS APIs, the 8x8 Platform for CX provides organizations with a flexible, cost-effective omnichannel messaging capability that is solution agnostic and adapts to the business' and customers' preference. Businesses can engage in trusted two-way, omnichannel interactions with customers with all context tracked across all touchpoints, and also deliver a dynamic, rich-media experience that goes beyond traditional SMS and MMS.

Key features and benefits of RCS support include:

Closed Loop Two-Way Communication: Integrating RCS with 8x8 Contact Center, businesses can now create more engaging and personalized messaging via a seamless two-way connection between customers and contact center specialists or AI-powered bots that are capable of closing the loop on any customer needs.

Integrating RCS with 8x8 Contact Center, businesses can now create more engaging and personalized messaging via a seamless two-way connection between customers and contact center specialists or AI-powered bots that are capable of closing the loop on any customer needs. Engaging and Dynamic Content: Using RCS, organizations can provide customers with engaging, dynamic content through shared texts, images, videos, carousels, and CTAs for enhanced customer experience.

Using RCS, organizations can provide customers with engaging, dynamic content through shared texts, images, videos, carousels, and CTAs for enhanced customer experience. Analytics and Insights: Gain real-time insights into message performance, tracking delivery, open, and click-through rates, enabling businesses to use this data to optimize communication strategies and improve outcomes.

Gain real-time insights into message performance, tracking delivery, open, and click-through rates, enabling businesses to use this data to optimize communication strategies and improve outcomes. Trusted Branding and Verified Sender Status: RCS enables organizations to deliver branded creative and cohesive content, including the brand's name, logo, and colors, while verified sender status promotes trust and authenticity.

RCS enables organizations to deliver branded creative and cohesive content, including the brand's name, logo, and colors, while verified sender status promotes trust and authenticity. Real-Time Updates and Feedback : Organizations can use RCS to send dynamic links and content to keep customers informed in real time, reducing calls to customer support for updates. They can also gather feedback directly through embedded surveys or response buttons, allowing customers to rate experiences or reschedule appointments or deliveries with one tap.

: Organizations can use RCS to send dynamic links and content to keep customers informed in real time, reducing calls to customer support for updates. They can also gather feedback directly through embedded surveys or response buttons, allowing customers to rate experiences or reschedule appointments or deliveries with one tap. Personalized and Engaging Campaigns : RCS can access customer data to deliver dynamic campaigns with personalized product recommendations, offers, and more, driving higher engagement. With support for high-quality media, organizations can create eye-catching promotions from video ads to interactive GIFs that stand out in customers' messaging apps.

: RCS can access customer data to deliver dynamic campaigns with personalized product recommendations, offers, and more, driving higher engagement. With support for high-quality media, organizations can create eye-catching promotions from video ads to interactive GIFs that stand out in customers' messaging apps. Single API Support for All Digital Channels: Businesses can now manage RCS, SMS, WhatsApp, Viber, voice, and other channels through a single 8x8 CPaaS messaging API. This unified approach simplifies operations and ensures consistent messaging across all touchpoints.

8x8 Contact Center enables organizations to engage in trusted two-way, omnichannel communication with customers with all context tracked across all touchpoints. For example, in retail, an agent or salesperson using RCS can proactively reach out to customers about new promotions, providing product images and videos and an option to buy now or schedule an appointment to learn more. Based on the response, either a bot can handle the two-way RCS interaction and/or it can transition to an agent via 8x8 Contact Center. Real-time insights on the customer's history, sentiment and across the entire interaction allows organizations to deliver a consistent, personalized experience and resolve issues faster.

When coupled with 8x8 CPaaS APIs, RCS enhances proactive customer communication making it personalized and engaging through the use of photos, videos, and interactive content without the need for an additional app. For example, if a customer messages a brand 'Where's my order?', instead of a basic SMS response with a tracking number, organizations can use RCS to send a rich interactive message with a live map to track the order and buttons to reschedule the delivery, call an agent for help or even apply a coupon to purchase a complementary product or service. These enhanced messaging capabilities provide a more engaging and secure experience for both businesses and customers.

"Customers today expect hyper-personalization because they're constantly interacting with brands that remember their preferences, anticipate their needs, and provide seamless experiences," said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. "At 8x8, we are supporting this shift to interactive, engaging customer experiences by expanding the level of personalized engagement that is available across our solutions. However an organization interacts with their customers, with RCS support for the 8x8 Platform for CX they are empowered to provide the next level of trusted, personalized and rich experiences that their customers expect, driving customer satisfaction and business growth."

8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 CPaaS APIs are core components of the 8x8 Platform for CX which seamlessly unites contact center, unified communications, and communication APIs to help organizations connect customers and teams globally, empowering CX and IT leaders with AI-powered performance and insights to make smarter decisions, delight customers, and drive lasting business impact.

Read 8x8's Ultimate Guide to RCS Business Messaging to learn more.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding 8x8 product support for RCS and RBM capabilities. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to 8x8's periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience-combining Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS APIs. The 8x8 Platform for CX integrates AI at every level to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. We help customer experience and IT leaders become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Copyright 8x8, Inc. 8x8 is a trademark of 8x8, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402673204/en/

Contacts:

8x8, Inc. Contacts:

Media:

PR@8x8.com

Investor Relations:

Investor.Relations@8x8.com