New CMO to lead Thredd's global marketing growth strategy

Thredd, the leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced it has strengthened its management team to accelerate business growth and capture the global payments and embedded finance opportunity.

Simeon Lando joins Thredd as Chief Marketing (CMO) to drive international growth and execute the company's global go-to-market strategy. With over 25 years of experience in B2B marketing, Lando has led enterprise technology and payments-focused marketing teams at leading companies such as Form3, Finastra, Oracle, PayPal, and Barclaycard. His expertise in developing and implementing client-centric marketing strategies will be instrumental in supporting Thredd's next phase of growth.

Jim McCarthy, CEO, Thredd, commented: "We have strengthened Thredd's position for its next growth phase by bringing in a talented new leader. I am pleased to welcome Simeon as our Chief Marketing Officer. His extensive experience in building B2B enterprise brands, combined with his commitment to developing client-focused marketing teams, aligns perfectly with Thredd's mission to deliver client-centric payment solutions."

Simeon Lando expressed his enthusiasm at joining the company: "I am delighted to be joining Thredd at this exciting stage of our growth. I look forward to working with our talented marketing team as we deliver on our vision to empower the world's most ambitious fintech, brands and banks to shape the future of payments."

Lando's career spans over two decades, marked by a proven track record of driving demand generation, scaling marketing operations, and delivering strategic initiatives globally. His focus on market execution and innovative client engagement will be key in positioning Thredd at the forefront of payments.

Thredd continues to experience significant growth, with transaction volumes increasing by approximately 20% from 2023 to 2024, alongside new client signings across various geographies and segments, including digital banks, global wallet providers, and B2B payments. The company processes billions of transactions annually for over 100 clients across 44 countries, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the global payments ecosystem.

Thredd is the trusted next-gen payments processing partner for innovators looking to modernise their payments offerings worldwide. We process billions of debit, prepaid and credit transactions annually, serving over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and embedded finance providers, from consumer to corporate, based across 44 countries.

Thredd's unique offering is its client-centric approach, combining hands-on support with modern, reliable, and scalable technology. Thredd's assured solution accelerates the development and delivery of consumer and corporate payments components embedded within digital banks, as well as for expense management, B2B payments, crypto, lending, credit, Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL"), FX, remittance, and open banking innovators. By partnering with our clients from concept to creation with our easily configurable solutions, we allow these leaders the agility to achieve their core business aspirations.

Thredd has enabled market leaders since 2007 and has a highly reliable platform with 99.99% availability. Thredd's highly customisable solutions on our API-first platform, surrounded by our in-depth industry expertise, value-added services, global presence, and technical resilience, are designed to scale with ease. Thredd is certified by Visa, Mastercard and Discover/Diners Club to process transactions globally and has branded offices in London, Singapore, and Sydney, with remote colleagues based all over the world.

