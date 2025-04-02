Empowers Employees Across the Organization to Engage Customers on Their Preferred Channels and Drive Business Outcomes

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated Platform for CX that combines Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS APIs, today announced expanded availability for digital channels with 8x8 Engage. Video and SMS interactions are available now with support for Viber, WhatsApp, email, and RCS Business Messaging coming shortly. With this addition, 8x8 Engage empowers every employee not just contact center agents to flexibly engage customers on the channel of their choice.

Customers expect organizations to meet them on their terms with communication preferences shifting fluidly SMS one moment, WhatsApp or video the next driven by convenience, context, and immediacy. With 8x8 Engage, customer-facing employees outside the contact center can now deliver seamless, personalized interactions across the customer's preferred channel while maintaining the flexibility, autonomy, and agility as it relates to their work loads.

"While engaging with customers across both voice and digital channels has been a staple for contact center agents, it is still a highly fragmented and siloed experience for those employees outside of the contact center," said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst at ZK Research. "By adding digital channels to 8x8 Engage, these workers now have an expanded arsenal to elevate customer engagement and deliver an even more seamless, impactful customer experience."

Key highlights of digital support for 8x8 Engage include:

Omnichannel support: Seamlessly engage customers via voice, video, SMS, Viber, WhatsApp, email, and RCS Business Messaging-giving customers control over how they connect.

Seamlessly engage customers via voice, video, SMS, Viber, WhatsApp, email, and RCS Business Messaging-giving customers control over how they connect. Channel flexibility: Enable effortless transitions between channels, such as elevating a voice call to a one-way video stream for active troubleshooting, without disrupting continuity and context.

Enable effortless transitions between channels, such as elevating a voice call to a one-way video stream for active troubleshooting, without disrupting continuity and context. Unified customer view: Equip employees across all customer touchpoints with a complete, real-time view of each customer's history, preferences, and sentiment for proactive and personalized experience-whether they're in the office or on the move.

Equip employees across all customer touchpoints with a complete, real-time view of each customer's history, preferences, and sentiment for proactive and personalized experience-whether they're in the office or on the move. Mobility: Fully optimized for mobile devices, 8x8 Engage ensures frontline employees, field teams and team leaders stay connected and responsive wherever they are.

"Today's customer doesn't think in silos-they want fast, flexible, personalized engagement, regardless of where they connect with your business, and they expect the immediate business outcomes that come with it," said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. "With support for digital channels in 8x8 Engage, we're breaking down traditional boundaries and doing away with fragmented product capabilities. Every employee, across every function, can now own and elevate the customer experience, on every channel, from any device. That's true CX freedom."

8x8 Engage is part of the 8x8 Platform for CX which seamlessly unites contact center, unified communications, and communication APIs to help organizations connect customers and teams globally, empowering CX and IT leaders with AI-powered performance and insights to make smarter decisions, delight customers, and drive lasting business impact.

