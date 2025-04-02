Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Drills 1.01 Percent Lithium Oxide over 18.1 meters at Augustus

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2025 / Linear Minerals Corp. ("formerly FE Battery Metals Corp"(CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF) (WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear " or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of Drill Holes LC24-95 and LC24-96 from 2024 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC24-95 intercepted 0.46 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 25.15 m at 88.45 m drilled depth. The drill hole LC24-96 intersected 1.01 % Li2O over 18.1 m at 49.9 m drilled depth with some other smaller intercepts. There are anomalous values of other rare metals in both drill holes such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and rubidium. Both drill holes intercepted three mineralized zones of various grades and thicknesses as summarized below (see Tables 1 and 2 for details).
Highlights
LC24-95
The mineralization in three lithium zones (upper, middle, and bottom) is distributed in mixed lithologies of pegmatites with spodumene as main lithium mineral, and the basement rocks with Holmquistite as lithium minerals. This drill hole is a step in from LC21-35 and was aimed to fill the gap in mineralization zone.
The Upper lithium intercept is 25.15 m wide averaging 0.46% Li2O at 88.45 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 168 ppm Be, 194 ppm Cs, 35 ppm Ga, 822 ppm Rb, 29 ppm Nb, and 40 ppm Ta.
The middle lithiumintercept is 4 m wide averaging 0.36% Li2O at 119.5 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 112 ppm Cs and 663 ppm Rb.
The bottom lithium intercept is 13 m wide averaging 0.60% Li2O at 128.5 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 115 ppm Be, 135 ppm Cs, 41 ppm Ga, 1,411 ppm Rb, 53 ppm Nb, and 49 ppm Ta.
LC24-96
The mineralization in three lithium bearing zones (upper, middle, and bottom) is distributed dominantly in pegmatites as spodumene mineral, and subordinately in the basement rocks with Holmquistite as the main lithium mineral. This drill hole was about 100 m step out from LC21-19 and was aimed at increasing the footprint of the mineralized zone.
The Upper lithium intercept is 18.1 m wide averaging 1.01% Li2O at 49.9 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 224 ppm Be, 46 ppm Cs, 51 ppm Ga, 378 ppm Rb, 64 ppm Nb, and 69 ppm Ta.
The middle lithiumintercept is 9.50 m wide averaging 1.01% Li2O at 78.20 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 153 ppm Be, 75 ppm Cs, 44 ppm Ga, 676 ppm Rb, 46 ppm Nb, and 98 ppm Ta.
The bottom lithium intercept is 5.55 m wide averaging 0.52% Li2O at 135.55 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 104 ppm Be, 285 ppm Cs, and 705 ppm Rb.
Drill Program Details:
Drill hole LC23-95 was drilled at location 5367862.387N, 287146.203E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 222.41 degrees (true north) and dip -52 with a drilled depth of 158 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.
Drill hole LC23-96 was drilled at location 5367763.270N, 5367763.27E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 37.69 degrees (true north) and dip -45.51 with a drilled depth of 151 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.
The drill program was designed based on historical and current exploration data. Drilling was conducted by Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, and core logging and sampling took place at a core shack in St-Dominique du Rosaire, approximately 50 km from the property. The 2024 drill program included 11 drill holes, totaling 1,558 metres. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.
Drill core was sampled using a rock saw. For quality control and assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted at industry-standard intervals. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices before delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for analysis. AGAT performed Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (Code 201-378). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests.
Qualified Person:
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., an independent geological consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About the Augustus Lithium Property
The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of over 500 mining claims covering a total area of over 20,000 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned from different vendors. The Company has prepared a work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.
Forward-looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, potential mineralization, and future activities. While the Company believes the assumptions underlying such information are reasonable, actual results may vary, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
Table 1: Drill Hole LC24-95 Assay Highlights
Lab Sample ID
Field Sample ID
Depth From (m)
Depth To (m)
Total Width (m)
Analyte:
Be
Cs
Fe
Ga
Li
Li2O
Nb
Ni
Rb
Ta
Unit:
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
RDL:
20
0.1
0.01
0.5
10
5
10
2
0.5
6359644
1157489
83.3
84.3
1.00
Schist
20
810
6
19
696
0.15
6
1030
1,730
1
6359646
1157491
84.3
85.3
1.00
Schist
29
1240
6
23
976
0.21
6
974
2,630
3
6359647
1157492
85.3
86.3
1.00
Schist
59
1520
6
31
1,850
0.40
13
937
4,130
4
6359648
1157493
86.3
87.4
1.10
Pegmatite
<20
35
0
59
153
0.03
27
27
219
112
6359649
1157494
87.4
88.45
1.05
Pegmatite
158
14
0
46
46
0.01
65
<10
44
114
Upper Lithium Zone
6359650
1157495
88.45
89.50
1.05
Schist
<20
41
5
21
820
0.18
8
95
256
1
6359651
1157496
89.5
90.5
1.00
Schist
<20
105
4
22
926
0.20
10
102
611
10
6359652
1157497
90.5
90.95
0.45
Pegmatite
83
31
1
60
1,400
0.30
38
12
301
51
6359653
1157498
90.95
91.7
0.75
Schist
<20
158
5
23
1,600
0.34
14
79
789
12
6359654
1157499
91.7
92.45
0.75
Schist
<20
129
5
20
1,630
0.35
9
86
831
2
6359656
1157501
92.45
93.15
0.70
Pegmatite
191
26
0
37
2,400
0.52
44
<10
337
94
6359657
1157502
93.15
93.85
0.70
Pegmatite
175
26
1
71
5,420
1.17
55
<10
113
89
6359658
1157503
93.85
94.9
1.05
Schist
<20
100
5
24
1,470
0.32
11
110
601
3
6359659
1157504
94.9
95.9
1.00
Schist
<20
49
5
20
677
0.15
8
88
235
2
6359660
1157505
95.9
96.9
1.00
Schist
<20
41
5
22
776
0.17
9
86
320
5
6359661
1157506
96.9
97.95
1.05
Schist
<20
211
4
25
1,320
0.28
13
79
759
15
6359662
1157507
97.95
98.80
0.85
Pegmatite
217
37
1
66
1,690
0.36
91
15
127
111
6359663
1157508
98.8
100.00
1.20
Greenstone
21
374
5
24
1,480
0.32
11
173
1,150
7
6359664
1157509
100
100.70
0.70
Schist
100
1250
3
53
2,690
0.58
42
658
4,810
54
6359666
1157511
100.7
101.5
0.80
Pegmatite
324
189
1
51
1,090
0.23
50
120
1,070
97
6359667
1157512
101.5
102.35
0.85
Pegmatite
272
76
1
57
3,270
0.70
71
25
644
101
6359668
1157513
102.35
103.75
1.40
Greenstone
35
428
5
40
2,720
0.58
24
80
2,510
18
6359669
1157514
103.75
104.6
0.85
Pegmatite
261
29
1
65
6,380
1.37
76
<10
116
147
6359670
1157515
104.6
105.6
1.00
Holmquistite
<20
64
5
22
2,230
0.48
11
66
319
2
6359671
1157516
105.6
106.6
1.00
Holmquistite
<20
282
6
23
2,230
0.48
13
285
880
7
6359672
1157517
106.6
107.6
1.00
Holmquistite
<20
591
6
20
3,860
0.83
13
176
1,260
6
6359673
1157518
107.6
108.6
1.00
Holmquistite
<20
23
8
11
1,160
0.25
8
992
47
<0.5
Total Width / Average
83.3
108.6
25.30
168
194
4
35
2,147
0.46
29
175
822
40
Middle Lithium Zone
6359674
1157519
119.5
120.5
1.00
Holmquistite
<20
19
6
17
2,640
0.57
6
132
176
<0.5
6359676
1157521
120.5
121.5
1.00
Holmquistite
<20
17
7
18
1,230
0.26
10
105
138
<0.5
6359677
1157522
121.5
122.5
1.00
Holmquistite
<20
20
7
17
1,000
0.22
9
160
138
<0.5
6359678
1157523
122.5
123.5
1.00
Holmquistite
53
391
6
21
1,910
0.41
9
477
2,200
1
Total Width / Average
119.5
123.5
4.00
53
112
6
18
1,695
0.36
9
219
663
1
Lower Lithium Zone
6359679
1157524
128.5
129.5
1.00
Greenstone/Schist
<20
17
6
15
710
0.15
<5
129
149
<0.5
6359680
1157525
129.5
130.5
1.00
Greenstone/Schist
<20
20
6
13
936
0.20
<5
148
245
<0.5
6359681
1157526
130.5
131.5
1.00
Greenstone/Schist
<20
120
6
20
1,710
0.37
7
165
892
2
6359682
1157527
131.5
132.55
1.00
Pegmatite
125
81
1
66
5,800
1.25
88
<10
1,800
117
6359683
1157528
132.55
133.55
1.05
Pegmatite
161
91
1
54
7,180
1.54
77
<10
2,310
111
6359684
1157529
133.55
134.40
1.00
Pegmatite
169
51
1
53
3,610
0.78
90
<10
1,250
109
6359686
1157531
134.4
135.20
0.80
Pegmatite
159
175
2
46
4,190
0.90
58
25
1,470
76
6359687
1157532
135.20
135.70
0.50
Schist
40
504
5
31
2,740
0.59
12
141
2,730
2
6359688
1157533
135.70
136.10
0.40
Pegmatite
84
54
1
49
639
0.14
67
<10
827
48
6359689
1157534
136.10
136.50
0.40
Schist
86
569
5
74
4,360
0.94
47
69
5,180
15
6359690
1157535
136.50
137.55
1.05
Pegmatite
149
42
1
55
5,200
1.12
88
<10
1,240
82
6359691
1157536
137.55
138.50
0.95
Pegmatite
60
98
1
71
1,110
0.24
124
19
2,030
71
6359692
1157537
138.50
139.50
1.00
Greenstone/Schist
<20
128
6
21
1,760
0.38
12
122
779
3
6359693
1157538
139.50
140.50
1.00
Greenstone/Schist
<20
58
5
20
1,010
0.22
9
84
184
1
6359694
1157539
140.50
141.50
1.00
Greenstone/Schist
<20
24
5
22
1,000
0.22
9
92
81
1
Total Width / Average
128.50
141.50
13.00
115
135
3
41
2,797
0.60
53
99
1,411
49
Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.
Table 2: Drill Hole LC24-96 Assay Highlights
Lab Sample ID
Field Sample ID
Depth From (m)
Depth To (m)
Total Width (m)
Analyte:
Be
Cs
Fe
Ga
Li
Li2O
Nb
Rb
Ta
Unit:
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
ppm
RDL:
20
0.1
0.01
0.5
10
5
2
0.5
6372189
1157541
11.05
12
0.95
Pegmatite
92
12.7
0.68
38
100
0.02
56
171
79.1
6372190
1157542
12
13
1
Pegmatite
258
9
0.44
44.4
25
0.01
73
47
104
6372191
1157543
13
14
1
Pegmatite
110
3.7
0.28
58.8
16
0.00
102
22
158
6372192
1157544
14
14.75
0.75
Pegmatite
208
12.2
0.42
53.5
158
0.03
69
46
67
6372193
1157545
14.75
15.5
0.75
Schist
<20
691
5.21
30
1,830
0.39
15
3,550
16.3
6372194
1157546
15.5
16.5
1
Pegmatite
59
119
1.34
71.3
452
0.10
29
782
67.3
6372195
1157547
16.5
17.5
1
Pegmatite
32
76
0.95
69.4
270
0.06
29
484
125
6372196
1157548
17.5
18.1
0.6
Pegmatite
22
36.3
0.59
74.4
165
0.04
32
258
155
6372197
1157549
18.1
19.1
1
Schist/Greenstone
<20
87.7
5.78
21.8
1,170
0.25
12
443
7.4
6372199
1157551
19.1
20.1
1
Schist/Greenstone
<20
25.7
5.61
16.4
643
0.14
8
135
1.8
6372200
1157552
46.9
47.9
1
Schist/Greenstone
<20
73.3
4.94
16.5
994
0.21
8
198
1.8
6372201
1157553
47.9
48.9
1
Schist/Greenstone
<20
97.9
4.64
16
1,600
0.34
7
305
0.7
6372202
1157554
48.9
49.9
1
Schist/Greenstone
<20
134
4.88
18.9
1,070
0.23
9
666
1.7
Upper Lithium Zone
6372203
1157555
49.9
50.9
1
Pegmatite
144
34.6
0.5
59.1
2,940
0.63
79
572
99.7
6372204
1157556
50.9
51.85
0.95
Pegmatite
221
68.5
0.48
53
4,660
1.00
82
1,650
119
6372205
1157557
51.85
52.85
1
Pegmatite
252
42.5
0.46
57
7,290
1.57
96
557
106
6372206
1157558
52.85
53.85
1
Pegmatite
169
18
0.51
49.7
3,920
0.84
58
174
51.8
6372207
1157559
53.85
54.8
0.95
Pegmatite
266
30.8
0.49
60.2
6,650
1.43
75
94
74.1
6372209
1157561
54.8
55.80
1
Pegmatite
275
32.4
0.47
60.2
5,290
1.14
102
149
135
6372210
1157562
55.80
56.80
1
Pegmatite
252
13.2
0.44
53.6
1,020
0.22
76
144
113
6372211
1157563
56.80
57.80
1
Pegmatite
287
15.3
0.37
50.3
1,230
0.26
57
70
59.1
6372212
1157564
57.80
58.80
1
Pegmatite
237
24.5
0.67
62
7,860
1.69
63
186
49.5
6372213
1157565
58.80
59.80
1
Pegmatite
381
30.9
0.47
54.7
5,070
1.09
82
125
69.7
6372214
1157566
59.80
60.80
1
Pegmatite
263
48.5
0.58
66.7
11,700
2.52
100
242
84.1
6372215
1157567
60.80
61.80
1
Pegmatite
184
27.6
0.44
55.9
5,030
1.08
78
361
69.4
6372216
1157568
61.80
62.80
1
Pegmatite
183
44.4
0.56
62.7
10,600
2.28
70
80
72
6372217
1157569
62.80
63.90
1.1
Pegmatite
202
25.1
0.5
55.5
5,000
1.08
76
48
76.8
6372219
1157571
63.9
65
1.1
Pegmatite
39
36.3
0.64
65.4
2,420
0.52
25
273
53.7
6372220
1157572
65
66
1
Schist
<20
311
5.71
24.2
2,160
0.47
11
1,650
1.9
6372221
1157573
66
67
1
Schist
<20
15.5
5.86
16.9
941
0.20
8
264
0.9
6372222
1157574
67
68
1
Schist
<20
10.8
5.92
16.5
986
0.21
9
157
0.7
Total Width / Average
49.9
68
18.1
224
46
1
51
4,709
1.01
64
378
69
6372223
1157575
76.2
77.2
1
Schist
<20
26.3
5.41
16.6
770
0.17
8
112
0.8
6372224
1157576
77.2
78.2
1
Schist
<20
25.9
5.56
18.7
1,250
0.27
8
166
0.6
Middle Lithium Zone
6372225
1157577
78.2
79.2
1
Schist
28
265
5.81
27.7
1,750
0.38
10
1,250
5.3
6372226
1157578
79.2
80
0.8
Pegmatite
34
75.8
0.72
56.3
546
0.12
38
639
156
6372227
1157579
80
81
1
Pegmatite
282
42.4
0.49
57.5
7,560
1.63
86
48
138
6372229
1157581
81
82
1
Pegmatite
197
62.4
0.5
62
9,510
2.05
63
719
109
6372230
1157582
82
83
1
Pegmatite
168
86.8
0.39
61.6
7,350
1.58
85
1,740
186
6372231
1157583
83
84
1
Pegmatite
195
39.7
0.46
65.4
7,990
1.72
81
260
197
6372232
1157584
84
84.70
0.7
Pegmatite
164
71.3
0.88
58.1
4,650
1.00
71
1,220
181
6372233
1157585
84.70
85.70
1
Holmquistite
<20
66.9
5.99
17.2
2,920
0.63
7
505
1.7
6372234
1157586
85.70
86.70
1
Holmquistite
<20
16.1
5.7
17.1
2,090
0.45
9
204
1.3
6372235
1157587
86.70
87.70
1
Holmquistite
<20
25.1
5.64
15.8
2,420
0.52
8
177
1.3
Total Width / Average
78.20
87.70
9.50
153
75
3
44
4,679
1.01
46
676
98
6372236
1157588
87.70
88.75
1.05
Holmquistite
<20
10.4
5.01
16.8
1,310
0.28
7
141
1
6372237
1157589
91.00
92.00
1
Pegmatite
<20
2.5
0.35
40.2
47
0.01
26
32
18.6
6372239
1157591
100.45
101.00
0.55
Pegmatite
125
91.7
1.01
52
1,570
0.34
66
282
78.8
6372240
1157592
101.00
102.00
1
Holmquistite
<20
286
6.03
17.9
2,500
0.54
8
592
1.7
6372241
1157593
102.00
103.00
1
Holmquistite
<20
64.1
5.5
16.6
2,140
0.46
7
190
0.9
6372242
1157594
107.00
108.00
1
Holmquistite
<20
19.4
6.02
17.6
1,300
0.28
8
87
1
6372243
1157595
108.00
109.00
1
Holmquistite
<20
43.8
5.78
17.9
3,820
0.82
9
165
1.4
6372244
1157596
109.00
109.80
0.8
Pegmatite
184
1340
3.09
62.3
3,480
0.75
37
4,630
107
Lower Lithium Zone
6372245
1157597
135.55
136.55
1
Schist/metabasalt
137
510
4.24
28.1
2,470
0.53
16
1,350
7.8
6372246
1157598
136.55
137.55
1
Pegmatite
258
192
0.68
33.2
590
0.13
82
376
122
6372247
1157599
137.55
138.30
0.75
Pegmatite
72
609
1.8
46
2,170
0.47
9
1,170
6.5
6372249
1157601
138.30
139.30
1
Holmquistite
32
76.9
3.75
21.6
3,950
0.85
11
293
2.9
6372250
1157602
139.30
140.30
1
Holmquistite
37
12.7
4.34
18.1
2,700
0.58
8
74
1.6
6372251
1157603
140.30
141.10
0.8
Holmquistite
89
312
4.67
19.4
2,570
0.55
11
969
1.5
Total Width / Average
135.55
141.1
5.55
0.52
Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.
