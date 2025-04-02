Anzeige
WKN: A40Y3E | ISIN: CA53567A1012 | Ticker-Symbol: J9K
Tradegate
01.04.25
14:46 Uhr
0,015 Euro
-0,006
-27,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEAR MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEAR MINERALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0180,02413:52
0,0180,02413:03
ACCESS Newswire
02.04.2025 13:14 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Drills 1.01 Percent Lithium Oxide over 18.1 meters at Augustus

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2025 / Linear Minerals Corp. ("formerly FE Battery Metals Corp"(CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF) (WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear " or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of Drill Holes LC24-95 and LC24-96 from 2024 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC24-95 intercepted 0.46 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 25.15 m at 88.45 m drilled depth. The drill hole LC24-96 intersected 1.01 % Li2O over 18.1 m at 49.9 m drilled depth with some other smaller intercepts. There are anomalous values of other rare metals in both drill holes such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and rubidium. Both drill holes intercepted three mineralized zones of various grades and thicknesses as summarized below (see Tables 1 and 2 for details).

Highlights

LC24-95

  • The mineralization in three lithium zones (upper, middle, and bottom) is distributed in mixed lithologies of pegmatites with spodumene as main lithium mineral, and the basement rocks with Holmquistite as lithium minerals. This drill hole is a step in from LC21-35 and was aimed to fill the gap in mineralization zone.

  • The Upper lithium intercept is 25.15 m wide averaging 0.46% Li2O at 88.45 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 168 ppm Be, 194 ppm Cs, 35 ppm Ga, 822 ppm Rb, 29 ppm Nb, and 40 ppm Ta.

  • The middle lithiumintercept is 4 m wide averaging 0.36% Li2O at 119.5 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 112 ppm Cs and 663 ppm Rb.

  • The bottom lithium intercept is 13 m wide averaging 0.60% Li2O at 128.5 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 115 ppm Be, 135 ppm Cs, 41 ppm Ga, 1,411 ppm Rb, 53 ppm Nb, and 49 ppm Ta.

LC24-96

  • The mineralization in three lithium bearing zones (upper, middle, and bottom) is distributed dominantly in pegmatites as spodumene mineral, and subordinately in the basement rocks with Holmquistite as the main lithium mineral. This drill hole was about 100 m step out from LC21-19 and was aimed at increasing the footprint of the mineralized zone.

  • The Upper lithium intercept is 18.1 m wide averaging 1.01% Li2O at 49.9 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 224 ppm Be, 46 ppm Cs, 51 ppm Ga, 378 ppm Rb, 64 ppm Nb, and 69 ppm Ta.

  • The middle lithiumintercept is 9.50 m wide averaging 1.01% Li2O at 78.20 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 153 ppm Be, 75 ppm Cs, 44 ppm Ga, 676 ppm Rb, 46 ppm Nb, and 98 ppm Ta.

  • The bottom lithium intercept is 5.55 m wide averaging 0.52% Li2O at 135.55 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 104 ppm Be, 285 ppm Cs, and 705 ppm Rb.

Drill Program Details:

Drill hole LC23-95 was drilled at location 5367862.387N, 287146.203E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 222.41 degrees (true north) and dip -52 with a drilled depth of 158 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

Drill hole LC23-96 was drilled at location 5367763.270N, 5367763.27E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 37.69 degrees (true north) and dip -45.51 with a drilled depth of 151 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

The drill program was designed based on historical and current exploration data. Drilling was conducted by Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, and core logging and sampling took place at a core shack in St-Dominique du Rosaire, approximately 50 km from the property. The 2024 drill program included 11 drill holes, totaling 1,558 metres. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.

Drill core was sampled using a rock saw. For quality control and assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted at industry-standard intervals. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices before delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for analysis. AGAT performed Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (Code 201-378). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests.

Qualified Person:

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., an independent geological consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of over 500 mining claims covering a total area of over 20,000 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned from different vendors. The Company has prepared a work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

Linear Minerals Corp.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at: info@linearminerals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, potential mineralization, and future activities. While the Company believes the assumptions underlying such information are reasonable, actual results may vary, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC24-95 Assay Highlights

Lab Sample ID

Field Sample ID

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Total Width (m)

Analyte:

Be

Cs

Fe

Ga

Li

Li2O

Nb

Ni

Rb

Ta

Unit:

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

RDL:

20

0.1

0.01

0.5

10

5

10

2

0.5

6359644

1157489

83.3

84.3

1.00

Schist

20

810

6

19

696

0.15

6

1030

1,730

1

6359646

1157491

84.3

85.3

1.00

Schist

29

1240

6

23

976

0.21

6

974

2,630

3

6359647

1157492

85.3

86.3

1.00

Schist

59

1520

6

31

1,850

0.40

13

937

4,130

4

6359648

1157493

86.3

87.4

1.10

Pegmatite

<20

35

0

59

153

0.03

27

27

219

112

6359649

1157494

87.4

88.45

1.05

Pegmatite

158

14

0

46

46

0.01

65

<10

44

114

Upper Lithium Zone

6359650

1157495

88.45

89.50

1.05

Schist

<20

41

5

21

820

0.18

8

95

256

1

6359651

1157496

89.5

90.5

1.00

Schist

<20

105

4

22

926

0.20

10

102

611

10

6359652

1157497

90.5

90.95

0.45

Pegmatite

83

31

1

60

1,400

0.30

38

12

301

51

6359653

1157498

90.95

91.7

0.75

Schist

<20

158

5

23

1,600

0.34

14

79

789

12

6359654

1157499

91.7

92.45

0.75

Schist

<20

129

5

20

1,630

0.35

9

86

831

2

6359656

1157501

92.45

93.15

0.70

Pegmatite

191

26

0

37

2,400

0.52

44

<10

337

94

6359657

1157502

93.15

93.85

0.70

Pegmatite

175

26

1

71

5,420

1.17

55

<10

113

89

6359658

1157503

93.85

94.9

1.05

Schist

<20

100

5

24

1,470

0.32

11

110

601

3

6359659

1157504

94.9

95.9

1.00

Schist

<20

49

5

20

677

0.15

8

88

235

2

6359660

1157505

95.9

96.9

1.00

Schist

<20

41

5

22

776

0.17

9

86

320

5

6359661

1157506

96.9

97.95

1.05

Schist

<20

211

4

25

1,320

0.28

13

79

759

15

6359662

1157507

97.95

98.80

0.85

Pegmatite

217

37

1

66

1,690

0.36

91

15

127

111

6359663

1157508

98.8

100.00

1.20

Greenstone

21

374

5

24

1,480

0.32

11

173

1,150

7

6359664

1157509

100

100.70

0.70

Schist

100

1250

3

53

2,690

0.58

42

658

4,810

54

6359666

1157511

100.7

101.5

0.80

Pegmatite

324

189

1

51

1,090

0.23

50

120

1,070

97

6359667

1157512

101.5

102.35

0.85

Pegmatite

272

76

1

57

3,270

0.70

71

25

644

101

6359668

1157513

102.35

103.75

1.40

Greenstone

35

428

5

40

2,720

0.58

24

80

2,510

18

6359669

1157514

103.75

104.6

0.85

Pegmatite

261

29

1

65

6,380

1.37

76

<10

116

147

6359670

1157515

104.6

105.6

1.00

Holmquistite

<20

64

5

22

2,230

0.48

11

66

319

2

6359671

1157516

105.6

106.6

1.00

Holmquistite

<20

282

6

23

2,230

0.48

13

285

880

7

6359672

1157517

106.6

107.6

1.00

Holmquistite

<20

591

6

20

3,860

0.83

13

176

1,260

6

6359673

1157518

107.6

108.6

1.00

Holmquistite

<20

23

8

11

1,160

0.25

8

992

47

<0.5

Total Width / Average

83.3

108.6

25.30

168

194

4

35

2,147

0.46

29

175

822

40

Middle Lithium Zone

6359674

1157519

119.5

120.5

1.00

Holmquistite

<20

19

6

17

2,640

0.57

6

132

176

<0.5

6359676

1157521

120.5

121.5

1.00

Holmquistite

<20

17

7

18

1,230

0.26

10

105

138

<0.5

6359677

1157522

121.5

122.5

1.00

Holmquistite

<20

20

7

17

1,000

0.22

9

160

138

<0.5

6359678

1157523

122.5

123.5

1.00

Holmquistite

53

391

6

21

1,910

0.41

9

477

2,200

1

Total Width / Average

119.5

123.5

4.00

53

112

6

18

1,695

0.36

9

219

663

1

Lower Lithium Zone

6359679

1157524

128.5

129.5

1.00

Greenstone/Schist

<20

17

6

15

710

0.15

<5

129

149

<0.5

6359680

1157525

129.5

130.5

1.00

Greenstone/Schist

<20

20

6

13

936

0.20

<5

148

245

<0.5

6359681

1157526

130.5

131.5

1.00

Greenstone/Schist

<20

120

6

20

1,710

0.37

7

165

892

2

6359682

1157527

131.5

132.55

1.00

Pegmatite

125

81

1

66

5,800

1.25

88

<10

1,800

117

6359683

1157528

132.55

133.55

1.05

Pegmatite

161

91

1

54

7,180

1.54

77

<10

2,310

111

6359684

1157529

133.55

134.40

1.00

Pegmatite

169

51

1

53

3,610

0.78

90

<10

1,250

109

6359686

1157531

134.4

135.20

0.80

Pegmatite

159

175

2

46

4,190

0.90

58

25

1,470

76

6359687

1157532

135.20

135.70

0.50

Schist

40

504

5

31

2,740

0.59

12

141

2,730

2

6359688

1157533

135.70

136.10

0.40

Pegmatite

84

54

1

49

639

0.14

67

<10

827

48

6359689

1157534

136.10

136.50

0.40

Schist

86

569

5

74

4,360

0.94

47

69

5,180

15

6359690

1157535

136.50

137.55

1.05

Pegmatite

149

42

1

55

5,200

1.12

88

<10

1,240

82

6359691

1157536

137.55

138.50

0.95

Pegmatite

60

98

1

71

1,110

0.24

124

19

2,030

71

6359692

1157537

138.50

139.50

1.00

Greenstone/Schist

<20

128

6

21

1,760

0.38

12

122

779

3

6359693

1157538

139.50

140.50

1.00

Greenstone/Schist

<20

58

5

20

1,010

0.22

9

84

184

1

6359694

1157539

140.50

141.50

1.00

Greenstone/Schist

<20

24

5

22

1,000

0.22

9

92

81

1

Total Width / Average

128.50

141.50

13.00

115

135

3

41

2,797

0.60

53

99

1,411

49

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Table 2: Drill Hole LC24-96 Assay Highlights

Lab Sample ID

Field Sample ID

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Total Width (m)

Analyte:

Be

Cs

Fe

Ga

Li

Li2O

Nb

Rb

Ta

Unit:

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

RDL:

20

0.1

0.01

0.5

10

5

2

0.5

6372189

1157541

11.05

12

0.95

Pegmatite

92

12.7

0.68

38

100

0.02

56

171

79.1

6372190

1157542

12

13

1

Pegmatite

258

9

0.44

44.4

25

0.01

73

47

104

6372191

1157543

13

14

1

Pegmatite

110

3.7

0.28

58.8

16

0.00

102

22

158

6372192

1157544

14

14.75

0.75

Pegmatite

208

12.2

0.42

53.5

158

0.03

69

46

67

6372193

1157545

14.75

15.5

0.75

Schist

<20

691

5.21

30

1,830

0.39

15

3,550

16.3

6372194

1157546

15.5

16.5

1

Pegmatite

59

119

1.34

71.3

452

0.10

29

782

67.3

6372195

1157547

16.5

17.5

1

Pegmatite

32

76

0.95

69.4

270

0.06

29

484

125

6372196

1157548

17.5

18.1

0.6

Pegmatite

22

36.3

0.59

74.4

165

0.04

32

258

155

6372197

1157549

18.1

19.1

1

Schist/Greenstone

<20

87.7

5.78

21.8

1,170

0.25

12

443

7.4

6372199

1157551

19.1

20.1

1

Schist/Greenstone

<20

25.7

5.61

16.4

643

0.14

8

135

1.8

6372200

1157552

46.9

47.9

1

Schist/Greenstone

<20

73.3

4.94

16.5

994

0.21

8

198

1.8

6372201

1157553

47.9

48.9

1

Schist/Greenstone

<20

97.9

4.64

16

1,600

0.34

7

305

0.7

6372202

1157554

48.9

49.9

1

Schist/Greenstone

<20

134

4.88

18.9

1,070

0.23

9

666

1.7

Upper Lithium Zone

6372203

1157555

49.9

50.9

1

Pegmatite

144

34.6

0.5

59.1

2,940

0.63

79

572

99.7

6372204

1157556

50.9

51.85

0.95

Pegmatite

221

68.5

0.48

53

4,660

1.00

82

1,650

119

6372205

1157557

51.85

52.85

1

Pegmatite

252

42.5

0.46

57

7,290

1.57

96

557

106

6372206

1157558

52.85

53.85

1

Pegmatite

169

18

0.51

49.7

3,920

0.84

58

174

51.8

6372207

1157559

53.85

54.8

0.95

Pegmatite

266

30.8

0.49

60.2

6,650

1.43

75

94

74.1

6372209

1157561

54.8

55.80

1

Pegmatite

275

32.4

0.47

60.2

5,290

1.14

102

149

135

6372210

1157562

55.80

56.80

1

Pegmatite

252

13.2

0.44

53.6

1,020

0.22

76

144

113

6372211

1157563

56.80

57.80

1

Pegmatite

287

15.3

0.37

50.3

1,230

0.26

57

70

59.1

6372212

1157564

57.80

58.80

1

Pegmatite

237

24.5

0.67

62

7,860

1.69

63

186

49.5

6372213

1157565

58.80

59.80

1

Pegmatite

381

30.9

0.47

54.7

5,070

1.09

82

125

69.7

6372214

1157566

59.80

60.80

1

Pegmatite

263

48.5

0.58

66.7

11,700

2.52

100

242

84.1

6372215

1157567

60.80

61.80

1

Pegmatite

184

27.6

0.44

55.9

5,030

1.08

78

361

69.4

6372216

1157568

61.80

62.80

1

Pegmatite

183

44.4

0.56

62.7

10,600

2.28

70

80

72

6372217

1157569

62.80

63.90

1.1

Pegmatite

202

25.1

0.5

55.5

5,000

1.08

76

48

76.8

6372219

1157571

63.9

65

1.1

Pegmatite

39

36.3

0.64

65.4

2,420

0.52

25

273

53.7

6372220

1157572

65

66

1

Schist

<20

311

5.71

24.2

2,160

0.47

11

1,650

1.9

6372221

1157573

66

67

1

Schist

<20

15.5

5.86

16.9

941

0.20

8

264

0.9

6372222

1157574

67

68

1

Schist

<20

10.8

5.92

16.5

986

0.21

9

157

0.7

Total Width / Average

49.9

68

18.1

224

46

1

51

4,709

1.01

64

378

69

6372223

1157575

76.2

77.2

1

Schist

<20

26.3

5.41

16.6

770

0.17

8

112

0.8

6372224

1157576

77.2

78.2

1

Schist

<20

25.9

5.56

18.7

1,250

0.27

8

166

0.6

Middle Lithium Zone

6372225

1157577

78.2

79.2

1

Schist

28

265

5.81

27.7

1,750

0.38

10

1,250

5.3

6372226

1157578

79.2

80

0.8

Pegmatite

34

75.8

0.72

56.3

546

0.12

38

639

156

6372227

1157579

80

81

1

Pegmatite

282

42.4

0.49

57.5

7,560

1.63

86

48

138

6372229

1157581

81

82

1

Pegmatite

197

62.4

0.5

62

9,510

2.05

63

719

109

6372230

1157582

82

83

1

Pegmatite

168

86.8

0.39

61.6

7,350

1.58

85

1,740

186

6372231

1157583

83

84

1

Pegmatite

195

39.7

0.46

65.4

7,990

1.72

81

260

197

6372232

1157584

84

84.70

0.7

Pegmatite

164

71.3

0.88

58.1

4,650

1.00

71

1,220

181

6372233

1157585

84.70

85.70

1

Holmquistite

<20

66.9

5.99

17.2

2,920

0.63

7

505

1.7

6372234

1157586

85.70

86.70

1

Holmquistite

<20

16.1

5.7

17.1

2,090

0.45

9

204

1.3

6372235

1157587

86.70

87.70

1

Holmquistite

<20

25.1

5.64

15.8

2,420

0.52

8

177

1.3

Total Width / Average

78.20

87.70

9.50

153

75

3

44

4,679

1.01

46

676

98

6372236

1157588

87.70

88.75

1.05

Holmquistite

<20

10.4

5.01

16.8

1,310

0.28

7

141

1

6372237

1157589

91.00

92.00

1

Pegmatite

<20

2.5

0.35

40.2

47

0.01

26

32

18.6

6372239

1157591

100.45

101.00

0.55

Pegmatite

125

91.7

1.01

52

1,570

0.34

66

282

78.8

6372240

1157592

101.00

102.00

1

Holmquistite

<20

286

6.03

17.9

2,500

0.54

8

592

1.7

6372241

1157593

102.00

103.00

1

Holmquistite

<20

64.1

5.5

16.6

2,140

0.46

7

190

0.9

6372242

1157594

107.00

108.00

1

Holmquistite

<20

19.4

6.02

17.6

1,300

0.28

8

87

1

6372243

1157595

108.00

109.00

1

Holmquistite

<20

43.8

5.78

17.9

3,820

0.82

9

165

1.4

6372244

1157596

109.00

109.80

0.8

Pegmatite

184

1340

3.09

62.3

3,480

0.75

37

4,630

107

Lower Lithium Zone

6372245

1157597

135.55

136.55

1

Schist/metabasalt

137

510

4.24

28.1

2,470

0.53

16

1,350

7.8

6372246

1157598

136.55

137.55

1

Pegmatite

258

192

0.68

33.2

590

0.13

82

376

122

6372247

1157599

137.55

138.30

0.75

Pegmatite

72

609

1.8

46

2,170

0.47

9

1,170

6.5

6372249

1157601

138.30

139.30

1

Holmquistite

32

76.9

3.75

21.6

3,950

0.85

11

293

2.9

6372250

1157602

139.30

140.30

1

Holmquistite

37

12.7

4.34

18.1

2,700

0.58

8

74

1.6

6372251

1157603

140.30

141.10

0.8

Holmquistite

89

312

4.67

19.4

2,570

0.55

11

969

1.5

Total Width / Average

135.55

141.1

5.55

0.52

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SOURCE: Linear Minerals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
