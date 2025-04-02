Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Drills 1.01 Percent Lithium Oxide over 18.1 meters at Augustus

Linear Minerals Corp. ("formerly FE Battery Metals Corp"(CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF) (WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear " or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of Drill Holes LC24-95 and LC24-96 from 2024 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC24-95 intercepted 0.46 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 25.15 m at 88.45 m drilled depth. The drill hole LC24-96 intersected 1.01 % Li2O over 18.1 m at 49.9 m drilled depth with some other smaller intercepts. There are anomalous values of other rare metals in both drill holes such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and rubidium. Both drill holes intercepted three mineralized zones of various grades and thicknesses as summarized below (see Tables 1 and 2 for details).

Highlights

LC24-95

The mineralization in three lithium zones (upper, middle, and bottom) is distributed in mixed lithologies of pegmatites with spodumene as main lithium mineral, and the basement rocks with Holmquistite as lithium minerals. This drill hole is a step in from LC21-35 and was aimed to fill the gap in mineralization zone.

The Upper lithium intercept is 25.15 m wide averaging 0.46% Li2O at 88.45 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 168 ppm Be, 194 ppm Cs, 35 ppm Ga, 822 ppm Rb, 29 ppm Nb, and 40 ppm Ta.

The middle lithiumintercept is 4 m wide averaging 0.36% Li2O at 119.5 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 112 ppm Cs and 663 ppm Rb.

The bottom lithium intercept is 13 m wide averaging 0.60% Li2O at 128.5 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 115 ppm Be, 135 ppm Cs, 41 ppm Ga, 1,411 ppm Rb, 53 ppm Nb, and 49 ppm Ta.

LC24-96

The mineralization in three lithium bearing zones (upper, middle, and bottom) is distributed dominantly in pegmatites as spodumene mineral, and subordinately in the basement rocks with Holmquistite as the main lithium mineral. This drill hole was about 100 m step out from LC21-19 and was aimed at increasing the footprint of the mineralized zone.

The Upper lithium intercept is 18.1 m wide averaging 1.01% Li2O at 49.9 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 224 ppm Be, 46 ppm Cs, 51 ppm Ga, 378 ppm Rb, 64 ppm Nb, and 69 ppm Ta.

The middle lithiumintercept is 9.50 m wide averaging 1.01% Li2O at 78.20 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 153 ppm Be, 75 ppm Cs, 44 ppm Ga, 676 ppm Rb, 46 ppm Nb, and 98 ppm Ta.

The bottom lithium intercept is 5.55 m wide averaging 0.52% Li2O at 135.55 m drilled depth with anomalous values of 104 ppm Be, 285 ppm Cs, and 705 ppm Rb.

Drill Program Details:

Drill hole LC23-95 was drilled at location 5367862.387N, 287146.203E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 222.41 degrees (true north) and dip -52 with a drilled depth of 158 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

Drill hole LC23-96 was drilled at location 5367763.270N, 5367763.27E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 37.69 degrees (true north) and dip -45.51 with a drilled depth of 151 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

The drill program was designed based on historical and current exploration data. Drilling was conducted by Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, and core logging and sampling took place at a core shack in St-Dominique du Rosaire, approximately 50 km from the property. The 2024 drill program included 11 drill holes, totaling 1,558 metres. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.

Drill core was sampled using a rock saw. For quality control and assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted at industry-standard intervals. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices before delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for analysis. AGAT performed Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (Code 201-378). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests.

Qualified Person:

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., an independent geological consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of over 500 mining claims covering a total area of over 20,000 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned from different vendors. The Company has prepared a work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

Linear Minerals Corp.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at: info@linearminerals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, potential mineralization, and future activities. While the Company believes the assumptions underlying such information are reasonable, actual results may vary, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC24-95 Assay Highlights

Lab Sample ID Field Sample ID Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Total Width (m) Analyte: Be Cs Fe Ga Li Li2O Nb Ni Rb Ta Unit: ppm ppm % ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm ppm RDL: 20 0.1 0.01 0.5 10 5 10 2 0.5 6359644 1157489 83.3 84.3 1.00 Schist 20 810 6 19 696 0.15 6 1030 1,730 1 6359646 1157491 84.3 85.3 1.00 Schist 29 1240 6 23 976 0.21 6 974 2,630 3 6359647 1157492 85.3 86.3 1.00 Schist 59 1520 6 31 1,850 0.40 13 937 4,130 4 6359648 1157493 86.3 87.4 1.10 Pegmatite <20 35 0 59 153 0.03 27 27 219 112 6359649 1157494 87.4 88.45 1.05 Pegmatite 158 14 0 46 46 0.01 65 <10 44 114 Upper Lithium Zone 6359650 1157495 88.45 89.50 1.05 Schist <20 41 5 21 820 0.18 8 95 256 1 6359651 1157496 89.5 90.5 1.00 Schist <20 105 4 22 926 0.20 10 102 611 10 6359652 1157497 90.5 90.95 0.45 Pegmatite 83 31 1 60 1,400 0.30 38 12 301 51 6359653 1157498 90.95 91.7 0.75 Schist <20 158 5 23 1,600 0.34 14 79 789 12 6359654 1157499 91.7 92.45 0.75 Schist <20 129 5 20 1,630 0.35 9 86 831 2 6359656 1157501 92.45 93.15 0.70 Pegmatite 191 26 0 37 2,400 0.52 44 <10 337 94 6359657 1157502 93.15 93.85 0.70 Pegmatite 175 26 1 71 5,420 1.17 55 <10 113 89 6359658 1157503 93.85 94.9 1.05 Schist <20 100 5 24 1,470 0.32 11 110 601 3 6359659 1157504 94.9 95.9 1.00 Schist <20 49 5 20 677 0.15 8 88 235 2 6359660 1157505 95.9 96.9 1.00 Schist <20 41 5 22 776 0.17 9 86 320 5 6359661 1157506 96.9 97.95 1.05 Schist <20 211 4 25 1,320 0.28 13 79 759 15 6359662 1157507 97.95 98.80 0.85 Pegmatite 217 37 1 66 1,690 0.36 91 15 127 111 6359663 1157508 98.8 100.00 1.20 Greenstone 21 374 5 24 1,480 0.32 11 173 1,150 7 6359664 1157509 100 100.70 0.70 Schist 100 1250 3 53 2,690 0.58 42 658 4,810 54 6359666 1157511 100.7 101.5 0.80 Pegmatite 324 189 1 51 1,090 0.23 50 120 1,070 97 6359667 1157512 101.5 102.35 0.85 Pegmatite 272 76 1 57 3,270 0.70 71 25 644 101 6359668 1157513 102.35 103.75 1.40 Greenstone 35 428 5 40 2,720 0.58 24 80 2,510 18 6359669 1157514 103.75 104.6 0.85 Pegmatite 261 29 1 65 6,380 1.37 76 <10 116 147 6359670 1157515 104.6 105.6 1.00 Holmquistite <20 64 5 22 2,230 0.48 11 66 319 2 6359671 1157516 105.6 106.6 1.00 Holmquistite <20 282 6 23 2,230 0.48 13 285 880 7 6359672 1157517 106.6 107.6 1.00 Holmquistite <20 591 6 20 3,860 0.83 13 176 1,260 6 6359673 1157518 107.6 108.6 1.00 Holmquistite <20 23 8 11 1,160 0.25 8 992 47 <0.5 Total Width / Average 83.3 108.6 25.30 168 194 4 35 2,147 0.46 29 175 822 40 Middle Lithium Zone 6359674 1157519 119.5 120.5 1.00 Holmquistite <20 19 6 17 2,640 0.57 6 132 176 <0.5 6359676 1157521 120.5 121.5 1.00 Holmquistite <20 17 7 18 1,230 0.26 10 105 138 <0.5 6359677 1157522 121.5 122.5 1.00 Holmquistite <20 20 7 17 1,000 0.22 9 160 138 <0.5 6359678 1157523 122.5 123.5 1.00 Holmquistite 53 391 6 21 1,910 0.41 9 477 2,200 1 Total Width / Average 119.5 123.5 4.00 53 112 6 18 1,695 0.36 9 219 663 1 Lower Lithium Zone 6359679 1157524 128.5 129.5 1.00 Greenstone/Schist <20 17 6 15 710 0.15 <5 129 149 <0.5 6359680 1157525 129.5 130.5 1.00 Greenstone/Schist <20 20 6 13 936 0.20 <5 148 245 <0.5 6359681 1157526 130.5 131.5 1.00 Greenstone/Schist <20 120 6 20 1,710 0.37 7 165 892 2 6359682 1157527 131.5 132.55 1.00 Pegmatite 125 81 1 66 5,800 1.25 88 <10 1,800 117 6359683 1157528 132.55 133.55 1.05 Pegmatite 161 91 1 54 7,180 1.54 77 <10 2,310 111 6359684 1157529 133.55 134.40 1.00 Pegmatite 169 51 1 53 3,610 0.78 90 <10 1,250 109 6359686 1157531 134.4 135.20 0.80 Pegmatite 159 175 2 46 4,190 0.90 58 25 1,470 76 6359687 1157532 135.20 135.70 0.50 Schist 40 504 5 31 2,740 0.59 12 141 2,730 2 6359688 1157533 135.70 136.10 0.40 Pegmatite 84 54 1 49 639 0.14 67 <10 827 48 6359689 1157534 136.10 136.50 0.40 Schist 86 569 5 74 4,360 0.94 47 69 5,180 15 6359690 1157535 136.50 137.55 1.05 Pegmatite 149 42 1 55 5,200 1.12 88 <10 1,240 82 6359691 1157536 137.55 138.50 0.95 Pegmatite 60 98 1 71 1,110 0.24 124 19 2,030 71 6359692 1157537 138.50 139.50 1.00 Greenstone/Schist <20 128 6 21 1,760 0.38 12 122 779 3 6359693 1157538 139.50 140.50 1.00 Greenstone/Schist <20 58 5 20 1,010 0.22 9 84 184 1 6359694 1157539 140.50 141.50 1.00 Greenstone/Schist <20 24 5 22 1,000 0.22 9 92 81 1 Total Width / Average 128.50 141.50 13.00 115 135 3 41 2,797 0.60 53 99 1,411 49

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Table 2: Drill Hole LC24-96 Assay Highlights

Lab Sample ID Field Sample ID Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Total Width (m) Analyte: Be Cs Fe Ga Li Li2O Nb Rb Ta Unit: ppm ppm % ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm RDL: 20 0.1 0.01 0.5 10 5 2 0.5 6372189 1157541 11.05 12 0.95 Pegmatite 92 12.7 0.68 38 100 0.02 56 171 79.1 6372190 1157542 12 13 1 Pegmatite 258 9 0.44 44.4 25 0.01 73 47 104 6372191 1157543 13 14 1 Pegmatite 110 3.7 0.28 58.8 16 0.00 102 22 158 6372192 1157544 14 14.75 0.75 Pegmatite 208 12.2 0.42 53.5 158 0.03 69 46 67 6372193 1157545 14.75 15.5 0.75 Schist <20 691 5.21 30 1,830 0.39 15 3,550 16.3 6372194 1157546 15.5 16.5 1 Pegmatite 59 119 1.34 71.3 452 0.10 29 782 67.3 6372195 1157547 16.5 17.5 1 Pegmatite 32 76 0.95 69.4 270 0.06 29 484 125 6372196 1157548 17.5 18.1 0.6 Pegmatite 22 36.3 0.59 74.4 165 0.04 32 258 155 6372197 1157549 18.1 19.1 1 Schist/Greenstone <20 87.7 5.78 21.8 1,170 0.25 12 443 7.4 6372199 1157551 19.1 20.1 1 Schist/Greenstone <20 25.7 5.61 16.4 643 0.14 8 135 1.8 6372200 1157552 46.9 47.9 1 Schist/Greenstone <20 73.3 4.94 16.5 994 0.21 8 198 1.8 6372201 1157553 47.9 48.9 1 Schist/Greenstone <20 97.9 4.64 16 1,600 0.34 7 305 0.7 6372202 1157554 48.9 49.9 1 Schist/Greenstone <20 134 4.88 18.9 1,070 0.23 9 666 1.7 Upper Lithium Zone 6372203 1157555 49.9 50.9 1 Pegmatite 144 34.6 0.5 59.1 2,940 0.63 79 572 99.7 6372204 1157556 50.9 51.85 0.95 Pegmatite 221 68.5 0.48 53 4,660 1.00 82 1,650 119 6372205 1157557 51.85 52.85 1 Pegmatite 252 42.5 0.46 57 7,290 1.57 96 557 106 6372206 1157558 52.85 53.85 1 Pegmatite 169 18 0.51 49.7 3,920 0.84 58 174 51.8 6372207 1157559 53.85 54.8 0.95 Pegmatite 266 30.8 0.49 60.2 6,650 1.43 75 94 74.1 6372209 1157561 54.8 55.80 1 Pegmatite 275 32.4 0.47 60.2 5,290 1.14 102 149 135 6372210 1157562 55.80 56.80 1 Pegmatite 252 13.2 0.44 53.6 1,020 0.22 76 144 113 6372211 1157563 56.80 57.80 1 Pegmatite 287 15.3 0.37 50.3 1,230 0.26 57 70 59.1 6372212 1157564 57.80 58.80 1 Pegmatite 237 24.5 0.67 62 7,860 1.69 63 186 49.5 6372213 1157565 58.80 59.80 1 Pegmatite 381 30.9 0.47 54.7 5,070 1.09 82 125 69.7 6372214 1157566 59.80 60.80 1 Pegmatite 263 48.5 0.58 66.7 11,700 2.52 100 242 84.1 6372215 1157567 60.80 61.80 1 Pegmatite 184 27.6 0.44 55.9 5,030 1.08 78 361 69.4 6372216 1157568 61.80 62.80 1 Pegmatite 183 44.4 0.56 62.7 10,600 2.28 70 80 72 6372217 1157569 62.80 63.90 1.1 Pegmatite 202 25.1 0.5 55.5 5,000 1.08 76 48 76.8 6372219 1157571 63.9 65 1.1 Pegmatite 39 36.3 0.64 65.4 2,420 0.52 25 273 53.7 6372220 1157572 65 66 1 Schist <20 311 5.71 24.2 2,160 0.47 11 1,650 1.9 6372221 1157573 66 67 1 Schist <20 15.5 5.86 16.9 941 0.20 8 264 0.9 6372222 1157574 67 68 1 Schist <20 10.8 5.92 16.5 986 0.21 9 157 0.7 Total Width / Average 49.9 68 18.1 224 46 1 51 4,709 1.01 64 378 69 6372223 1157575 76.2 77.2 1 Schist <20 26.3 5.41 16.6 770 0.17 8 112 0.8 6372224 1157576 77.2 78.2 1 Schist <20 25.9 5.56 18.7 1,250 0.27 8 166 0.6 Middle Lithium Zone 6372225 1157577 78.2 79.2 1 Schist 28 265 5.81 27.7 1,750 0.38 10 1,250 5.3 6372226 1157578 79.2 80 0.8 Pegmatite 34 75.8 0.72 56.3 546 0.12 38 639 156 6372227 1157579 80 81 1 Pegmatite 282 42.4 0.49 57.5 7,560 1.63 86 48 138 6372229 1157581 81 82 1 Pegmatite 197 62.4 0.5 62 9,510 2.05 63 719 109 6372230 1157582 82 83 1 Pegmatite 168 86.8 0.39 61.6 7,350 1.58 85 1,740 186 6372231 1157583 83 84 1 Pegmatite 195 39.7 0.46 65.4 7,990 1.72 81 260 197 6372232 1157584 84 84.70 0.7 Pegmatite 164 71.3 0.88 58.1 4,650 1.00 71 1,220 181 6372233 1157585 84.70 85.70 1 Holmquistite <20 66.9 5.99 17.2 2,920 0.63 7 505 1.7 6372234 1157586 85.70 86.70 1 Holmquistite <20 16.1 5.7 17.1 2,090 0.45 9 204 1.3 6372235 1157587 86.70 87.70 1 Holmquistite <20 25.1 5.64 15.8 2,420 0.52 8 177 1.3 Total Width / Average 78.20 87.70 9.50 153 75 3 44 4,679 1.01 46 676 98 6372236 1157588 87.70 88.75 1.05 Holmquistite <20 10.4 5.01 16.8 1,310 0.28 7 141 1 6372237 1157589 91.00 92.00 1 Pegmatite <20 2.5 0.35 40.2 47 0.01 26 32 18.6 6372239 1157591 100.45 101.00 0.55 Pegmatite 125 91.7 1.01 52 1,570 0.34 66 282 78.8 6372240 1157592 101.00 102.00 1 Holmquistite <20 286 6.03 17.9 2,500 0.54 8 592 1.7 6372241 1157593 102.00 103.00 1 Holmquistite <20 64.1 5.5 16.6 2,140 0.46 7 190 0.9 6372242 1157594 107.00 108.00 1 Holmquistite <20 19.4 6.02 17.6 1,300 0.28 8 87 1 6372243 1157595 108.00 109.00 1 Holmquistite <20 43.8 5.78 17.9 3,820 0.82 9 165 1.4 6372244 1157596 109.00 109.80 0.8 Pegmatite 184 1340 3.09 62.3 3,480 0.75 37 4,630 107 Lower Lithium Zone 6372245 1157597 135.55 136.55 1 Schist/metabasalt 137 510 4.24 28.1 2,470 0.53 16 1,350 7.8 6372246 1157598 136.55 137.55 1 Pegmatite 258 192 0.68 33.2 590 0.13 82 376 122 6372247 1157599 137.55 138.30 0.75 Pegmatite 72 609 1.8 46 2,170 0.47 9 1,170 6.5 6372249 1157601 138.30 139.30 1 Holmquistite 32 76.9 3.75 21.6 3,950 0.85 11 293 2.9 6372250 1157602 139.30 140.30 1 Holmquistite 37 12.7 4.34 18.1 2,700 0.58 8 74 1.6 6372251 1157603 140.30 141.10 0.8 Holmquistite 89 312 4.67 19.4 2,570 0.55 11 969 1.5 Total Width / Average 135.55 141.1 5.55 0.52

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SOURCE: Linear Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire