easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-Apr-2025 / 11:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR Shareholding 2 April 2025 On 1 April 2025 the Company was notified by Equiniti Financial Services Limited, as custodian of the easyJet Global Nominee Service (the "Global Nominee"), that on 21 March 2025 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") set out in the table below. The PDMRs acquired the shares as Dividend Shares having elected to re-invest the ordinary dividend payable to their existing shares held in the Global Nominee. PDMR Dividend Shares Purchased Price Robert Birge 1,065 GBP4.865510 Kenton Jarvis 958 David Morgan 641

Institutional investors and analysts:

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Robert Birge 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Customer and Marketing Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Shares purchased on behalf of Robert Birge by Equiniti Financial Services Limited through the Global Nominee. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Dividend Shares GBP GBP4.865510 1,065

Aggregated volume: 1,065

-- Price GBP GBP4.865510

e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-21

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Kenton Jarvis 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti Financial Services Limited through the Global Nominee. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Dividend Shares GBP GBP4.865510 958

Aggregated volume: 958

-- Price GBP GBP4.865510

e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-21

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Morgan 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Shares purchased on behalf of David Morgan by Equiniti Financial Services Limited through the Global Nominee. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Dividend Shares GBP GBP4.865510 641

Aggregated volume: 641

-- Price GBP GBP4.865510

e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-21

f) Place of the transaction XLON

