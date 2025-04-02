Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
02.04.25
10:25 Uhr
5,462 Euro
+0,042
+0,77 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4065,44413:57
5,4045,44413:45
Dow Jones News
02.04.2025 13:21 Uhr
146 Leser
easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
02-Apr-2025 / 11:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
 
2 April 2025 
 
On 1 April 2025 the Company was notified by Equiniti Financial Services Limited, as custodian of the easyJet Global 
Nominee Service (the "Global Nominee"), that on 21 March 2025 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in 
the Company on behalf of the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") set out in the table below. 
 
The PDMRs acquired the shares as Dividend Shares having elected to re-invest the ordinary dividend payable to their 
existing shares held in the Global Nominee. 
 
PDMR     Dividend Shares Purchased Price 
Robert Birge 1,065 
                     GBP4.865510 
Kenton Jarvis 958 
 
David Morgan 641

Institutional investors and analysts: 

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                Robert Birge 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Customer and Marketing Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Dividend Shares purchased on behalf of Robert Birge by Equiniti 
                         Financial Services Limited through the Global Nominee. 
                                 Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       Dividend Shares GBP GBP4.865510 1,065

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 1,065

-- Price GBP GBP4.865510

e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-21

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                Kenton Jarvis 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Executive 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Dividend Shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti 
                         Financial Services Limited through the Global Nominee. 
                                 Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       Dividend Shares GBP GBP4.865510 958

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 958

-- Price GBP GBP4.865510

e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-21

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                David Morgan 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Operating Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Dividend Shares purchased on behalf of David Morgan by Equiniti 
                         Financial Services Limited through the Global Nominee. 
                                 Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       Dividend Shares GBP GBP4.865510 641

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 641

-- Price GBP GBP4.865510

e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-21

f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380964 
EQS News ID:  2110614 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110614&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2025 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.