Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("Lorne Park" or the "Company") today announced it has been recognized on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025, marking the fourth consecutive year of inclusion. This prestigious award, presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, highlights companies that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth. The full list, which was announced on April 2, 2025, is available on the FT.com website.

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2020 and 2023.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized once again as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas," said Robert Sewell, President and CEO. "This achievement for the fourth consecutive year reflects the hard work and commitment of our talented team, as well as the ongoing trust and loyalty of our clients. We remain focused on delivering value and executing on our growth strategy, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to expanding our capabilities and continuing to serve our clients with excellence."

The Company, through its subsidiaries in Canada and the USA, has implemented a focused growth strategy successfully integrating and expanding wealth management businesses. By partnering with like-minded portfolio managers and family wealth advisors, the Company has developed a robust offering that provides clients with a range of cost-effective public and private market investment solutions and continues to build an extensive network of advisors that serve the needs of affluent families in many major centers across Canada and the USA.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

Lorne Park was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost-effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. Lorne Park's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

About Bellwether Investment Management Inc.

Bellwether is a boutique investment manager that offers tailored investment solutions for affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts utilizing its proprietary "Disciplined Dividend Growth" Investment Process. Bellwether provides discretionary investment management focused on North American Dividend Growth investing and is dedicated to serving the distinct needs of affluent families. Bellwether's suite of investment solutions includes Canadian, US and global equity and fixed income strategies. Bellwether is a subsidiary of Lorne Park, and is registered as a portfolio manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, an exempt market dealer in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and an investment fund manager in Ontario and Quebec.

Cautionary Notes

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "plan", and other similar expressions. Forward looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, Lorne Park's objectives, goals and future plans. Forward-looking information addresses possible future events, conditions and financial performance based upon management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In particular, the forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects assumptions about the timing and results of the amalgamation and regulatory approvals. Management of Lorne Park considers the assumptions on which the forward-looking information contained herein are based to be reasonable. However, by its very nature, forward-looking information inherently involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks include, without limitation, changes in economic conditions, applicable laws or regulations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lorne Park disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

