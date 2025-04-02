Greene Concepts Inc.: BE WATER Sparks Heartfelt Experience for Veteran and Son at Camping World, a Leader in the $65.1 Billion Camping Industry

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to share a touching customer story that underscores the impact of its BE WATER spring water brand. A longtime shareholder recently visited the Camping World location in Avondale, Arizona, where he purchased BE WATER six-packs, a Camping World hat, and signed up for a Good Sam membership. Camping World is a leader in the $65.1 billion camping and caravanning industry.

During the shareholder's visit, he and his father stopped in on a warm March day, drawn by the chance to find BE WATER in-store. "I remembered Camping World carrying 24-packs of BE WATER and was excited to find the new six-pack version-perfect for travel. The water tastes great, and with temperatures already in the 80s and 90s, it was refreshing and timely. I encourage everyone to pick up some packs of this fantastic water," he shared.

The visit was more than just a shopping trip. "My father, a Veteran, had a meaningful conversation with Camping World staff about his prior positive experience with BE WATER along with stories of his military service in Korea during the late-1960's. The team was incredibly welcoming. Camping World and BE WATER share the same core values-authenticity, service, and community," he continued. "I joined Good Sam, received a gift credit, got the new 2025 North American Campground Guide, and plan to return soon for more BE WATER. It was a special day with my dad, and BE WATER helped make it memorable."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, remarked, "Stories like this one show the heart of our brand. BE WATER isn't just about hydration-it's about connection, family, and creating moments that matter. We're honored to be part of that experience."

He added, "Camping World was our first major national retailer and continues to play a pivotal role in our growth. As outdoor travel increases with the warmer weather, we anticipate a boost in BE WATER sales. Our smooth, clean-tasting spring water-paired with uplifting label messages-makes BE WATER a trusted companion for every journey."

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media (X) at: @GreeneConcepts

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire