Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong lead the SMT while conducting live and taped interviews from a New York City studio. Armstrong shared expert tips and innovative ideas to help reset and recharge with new spring tech, including the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus, the World Elite Mastercard, the Epson EcoTank® ET-3850, Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch, and ASUS Zenbook Duo.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YY1nK1PbS2U

A recap of the spring tech roundup along with details can be found on IntheNews.tv. Brands featured in the SMT included:

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station is designed as the optimal solution for whole-home backup power, particularly during extreme weather outages and rolling blackouts.

Mastercard Your World or World Elite Mastercard helps guard against identity theft and fraudulent purchases.

The Epson EcoTank ET-3850 cartridge-free Supertank printer can be a fast and easy-to-use solution for upgrading family tech this spring.

The Amazfit Active 2 combines style and performance with a sleek stainless steel body and a 1.32-inch AMOLED display at 2,000 nits brightness.

The ASUS Zenbook DUO - a dual-screen laptop with two 14-inch OLED touchscreens, a detachable full-size Bluetooth® magnetic keyboard that charges when attached, and a built-in kickstand.

