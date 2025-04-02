Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - simpleshow, the AI-powered explainer video platform, has launched a groundbreaking new feature that seamlessly blends human-like avatars with easy-to-follow animated illustrations.

[Source: simpleshow]

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/246706_58f4f09ea444fbcc_001full.jpg

This innovation adds a human touch to digital storytelling, making complex topics more engaging and ensuring messages truly resonate with audiences. With expressive, realistic avatars that move and speak naturally, simpleshow enhances traditional explainer videos by adding emotional depth and relatability. These AI avatars mirror human expressions, strengthening audience connections and creating a more immersive experience.

The enhanced simpleshow interface makes video creation and customization effortless. Through a highly automated process, users can seamlessly integrate illustrations, avatars, and backgrounds while tailoring videos to reflect their brand identity.

With a range of background styles, dynamic animations, and custom brand colors, every video appears polished and professional. The avatars can speak any language in any voice available on the simpleshow platform - including personalized voice imitations - ensuring natural and engaging communication for global audiences.

Dr. Sandra Boehrs, Chief Marketing Officer of simpleshow, shares:

"Our AI avatars revolutionize explainer videos by combining human-like interaction with engaging visuals. This innovation ensures that messages aren't just heard but truly resonate - making complex topics more accessible to everyone. With full customization and multilingual voice capabilities, businesses can create impactful, brand-aligned videos at scale."

Whether for training, marketing, or internal communication, simpleshow's AI avatars redefine audience engagement - transforming content into dynamic, personal, and highly effective experiences.

For more information visit: https://simpleshow.com/ai-avatars/.

About simpleshow: simpleshow is the pioneer platform for digital products and services around explainer videos. Guided by the mission to make modern communication simple and concise, the market leader enables everyone to explain complex topics in a clear and engaging way. The AI-powered SaaS solution, simpleshow video maker, allows users to create professional explainer videos in more than 20 languages within just a few clicks. A magic that comes from years of experience in producing tens of thousands of videos and eLearning courses in over 50 languages. The simpleshow team caters to clients from offices in Berlin, Luxembourg, London, Miami, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Large international companies value simpleshow as a partner for the ability to provide simple, effective explanations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246706

SOURCE: DesignRush