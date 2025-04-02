NOTICE 2 APRIL 2025 SHARES
NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: NOKIAN PANIMO OYJ
At the request of Nokian Panimo Oyj, Nokian Panimo Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from 3 April, 2025.
Trading code: BEER
Number of shares: 10 093 983
ISIN code: FI4000038054
Order book ID: 391264
Company Identity Number: 0872399-1
Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME
ICB Classification
Industry: 45 Consumer Staples
Super sector: 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Evli Plc. For further information, please call Evli Plc on +358 40 579 6210.
