NOTICE 2 APRIL 2025 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: NOKIAN PANIMO OYJ

At the request of Nokian Panimo Oyj, Nokian Panimo Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from 3 April, 2025.

Trading code: BEER

Number of shares: 10 093 983

ISIN code: FI4000038054

Order book ID: 391264

Company Identity Number: 0872399-1

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110

Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table

Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification

Industry: 45 Consumer Staples

Super sector: 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Evli Plc. For further information, please call Evli Plc on +358 40 579 6210.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260