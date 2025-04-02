doola Launches a Business-in-a-Box for E-Commerce, Unifying the Fragmented Back-End of Online Selling Into One Seamless Solution

doola's Business-in-a-Box for E-Commerce eliminates the need for multiple service providers by integrating LLC formation, bookkeeping, business tax filings, sales tax compliance, and business analytics into a single platform.

doola has supported over 10,000 entrepreneurs from 175+ countries and serves founders on every continent-no U.S. Social Security Number required.

E-Commerce is booming: Online sales are projected to surpass $6 trillion globally in 2025

The front-end of E-Commerce is Shopify and Amazon. The back-end has been missing-until now.

Business-in-a-Box

doola's Business-in-a-Box for E-Commerce. Your All-in-One E-Commerce solution.

While platforms like Shopify and Amazon have made it easier than ever to start and scale an online business, sellers have been forced to navigate a fragmented system just to manage their back-end operations. LLC formation, bookkeeping, tax filings, sales tax compliance, and business analytics each require working with multiple vendors, adding complexity to what should be seamless.

doola has launched Business-in-a-Box for E-Commerce, the first solution that brings the entire back-end of E-Commerce into one place-built specifically for E-Commerce sellers.

E-Commerce founders now have a single solution to start and scale their dream business without the burden of juggling multiple service providers.

Arjun Mahadevan, Founder and CEO of doola, said: "The front-end of E-Commerce is Shopify and Amazon. The back-end of E-Commerce is doola. Founders don't want five different vendors to manage their LLC, bookkeeping, business taxes, sales tax compliance, and analytics. They also don't want a checklist of things to do. They want it done for them by someone they can trust so they can build and sell. Until now, they've been forced to stitch together a back-end solution from fragmented services, thinking that's just the way it had to be. Our Business-in-a-Box changes that. Everything you need is now in one place, built for E-Commerce. All the unsexy yet critical and required things you need to do-doola takes care of them for you so you can focus on what you do best while doola handles the rest."

Jishnu Bhattacharjee, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners, said: "doola for E-Commerce is a game-changer-bringing together everything founders need to seamlessly manage their business operations, so they can focus on what truly matters: growth. We believe doola is defining a new category and solving a critical problem at scale, and we're proud to support them in this journey."

Arjun Gandhi, Board Observer at doola and Vice President at Nexus Venture Partners said: "E-Commerce founders are builders, visionaries, and risk-takers. But too often, they get bogged down by back-office headaches that slow them down. doola is the missing infrastructure that empowers founders to focus on growth rather than compliance. This is not just a tool-it's a paradigm shift in how E-Commerce businesses are built and scaled. We are very excited to support their mission to simplify entrepreneurship at a global scale."

About doola

doola (Y Combinator S20) helps entrepreneurs start and scale U.S. businesses by providing an all-in-one back-end solution for both new formations and existing businesses. Founders can focus on growth without the complexity of working with multiple service providers. doola provides LLC formation, a Registered Agent Service, a Virtual Business Address, an EIN, a U.S. business bank account, phone number, and payment processor through its partners, bookkeeping, business tax filings, sales tax compliance, business analytics, free U.S. CPA tax consultations, and over $100,000 in startup perks. doola has supported 10,000+ businesses and founders from over 175 countries use its platform without needing a U.S. Social Security Number. doola has raised $13 million in venture capital from Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners, HubSpot Ventures, and more (HQ: New York City).

