Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.04.2025 14:02 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

doola Launches a Business-in-a-Box for E-Commerce, Unifying the Fragmented Back-End of Online Selling Into One Seamless Solution

Finanznachrichten News

  • doola's Business-in-a-Box for E-Commerce eliminates the need for multiple service providers by integrating LLC formation, bookkeeping, business tax filings, sales tax compliance, and business analytics into a single platform.

  • doola has supported over 10,000 entrepreneurs from 175+ countries and serves founders on every continent-no U.S. Social Security Number required.

  • E-Commerce is booming: Online sales are projected to surpass $6 trillion globally in 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2025 / The front-end of E-Commerce is Shopify and Amazon. The back-end has been missing-until now.

Business-in-a-Box

Business-in-a-Box
doola's Business-in-a-Box for E-Commerce. Your All-in-One E-Commerce solution.

While platforms like Shopify and Amazon have made it easier than ever to start and scale an online business, sellers have been forced to navigate a fragmented system just to manage their back-end operations. LLC formation, bookkeeping, tax filings, sales tax compliance, and business analytics each require working with multiple vendors, adding complexity to what should be seamless.

doola has launched Business-in-a-Box for E-Commerce, the first solution that brings the entire back-end of E-Commerce into one place-built specifically for E-Commerce sellers.

E-Commerce founders now have a single solution to start and scale their dream business without the burden of juggling multiple service providers.

Arjun Mahadevan, Founder and CEO of doola, said: "The front-end of E-Commerce is Shopify and Amazon. The back-end of E-Commerce is doola. Founders don't want five different vendors to manage their LLC, bookkeeping, business taxes, sales tax compliance, and analytics. They also don't want a checklist of things to do. They want it done for them by someone they can trust so they can build and sell. Until now, they've been forced to stitch together a back-end solution from fragmented services, thinking that's just the way it had to be. Our Business-in-a-Box changes that. Everything you need is now in one place, built for E-Commerce. All the unsexy yet critical and required things you need to do-doola takes care of them for you so you can focus on what you do best while doola handles the rest."

Jishnu Bhattacharjee, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners, said: "doola for E-Commerce is a game-changer-bringing together everything founders need to seamlessly manage their business operations, so they can focus on what truly matters: growth. We believe doola is defining a new category and solving a critical problem at scale, and we're proud to support them in this journey."

Arjun Gandhi, Board Observer at doola and Vice President at Nexus Venture Partners said: "E-Commerce founders are builders, visionaries, and risk-takers. But too often, they get bogged down by back-office headaches that slow them down. doola is the missing infrastructure that empowers founders to focus on growth rather than compliance. This is not just a tool-it's a paradigm shift in how E-Commerce businesses are built and scaled. We are very excited to support their mission to simplify entrepreneurship at a global scale."

About doola

doola (Y Combinator S20) helps entrepreneurs start and scale U.S. businesses by providing an all-in-one back-end solution for both new formations and existing businesses. Founders can focus on growth without the complexity of working with multiple service providers. doola provides LLC formation, a Registered Agent Service, a Virtual Business Address, an EIN, a U.S. business bank account, phone number, and payment processor through its partners, bookkeeping, business tax filings, sales tax compliance, business analytics, free U.S. CPA tax consultations, and over $100,000 in startup perks. doola has supported 10,000+ businesses and founders from over 175 countries use its platform without needing a U.S. Social Security Number. doola has raised $13 million in venture capital from Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners, HubSpot Ventures, and more (HQ: New York City).

For media inquiries, please contact:
Arjun Mahadevan, Founder & CEO
arjun@doola.com

Related Links:

Website: www.doola.com

.

SOURCE: doola



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.