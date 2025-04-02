Calgary Movers Pro Sees Sharp Rise in Canadian Businesses Relocating to the U.S. Amid New Tariff Concerns

Canadian Companies Pack Up and Head South as Economic Uncertainty and New U.S. Tariff Threats Drive a Wave of Commercial Relocations

Calgary Movers Pro, a leading Alberta-based moving company, is reporting an unexpected surge in commercial relocations from Canada to the United States. The uptick follows recent announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the reintroduction of tariffs on Canadian manufacturing and imported goods.

Over the past month, the company has experienced a significant increase in inquiries from small- to medium-sized manufacturers and business owners looking to shift operations across the border. The driving force behind the trend appears to be economic strategy, as businesses brace for higher costs under proposed U.S. trade policy changes.

"We've specialized in cross-country and international moves for years, but the volume of businesses moving to the U.S. recently is unlike anything we've seen," said Andy Dmit, founder and CEO of Calgary Movers Pro. "These are not individuals moving for lifestyle changes - these are companies trying to survive and stay competitive in a shifting market."

Many clients have cited uncertainty around future trade relations and the desire to remain closer to their American customer base. Some are small factories, while others are logistics or tech firms choosing to relocate their headquarters or production sites.

In response, Calgary Movers Pro has expanded its cross-border services and accelerated training for its logistics team to meet the growing demand. The company now offers full-service commercial moves, including customs coordination, equipment transport, and relocation planning tailored specifically to U.S. destinations.

"We're helping Canadian companies relocate to places like Montana, Michigan, and even Texas," said Dmit. "They're looking for long-term solutions to avoid supply chain delays and cost hikes."

Founded in 1994 with just one pickup truck, Calgary Movers Pro has grown into one of Canada's most trusted moving providers, operating over 20 modern trucks and employing a staff of 60 professionals. The company is well-known for its efficiency, reliability, and ability to handle large-scale commercial moves across borders.

As political and economic factors continue to evolve, Calgary Movers Pro anticipates this trend may accelerate throughout 2025.

