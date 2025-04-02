Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Patient Voices Highlight the Realities of Living with Irritable Bowel Syndrome During IBS Awareness Month

Bausch Health's gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, recognizes the complexities of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and seeks to make a difference in how the condition is perceived, diagnosed and treated.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), today announced the launch of IBS Symptoms Aren't Black and White: Living in the Gray, an authentic storytelling campaign that addresses the complexities of living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Throughout April, which is IBS Awareness Month, Salix will be sharing patient stories on LinkedIn, highlighting the unique journeys of individuals living with IBS.

Irritable bowel syndrome is more than just a common condition that affects up to an estimated 10% of the global population - it is a complex condition with unpredictable symptoms that can impact every aspect of patients' lives, including one's physical, emotional, social and professional well-being.1,2 Navigating the road to proper care can be a long and complicated process; Salix seeks to bring greater understanding to help improve how IBS is perceived, diagnosed and treated.

"We recognize that every patient's experience is unique and has the potential to inspire others in the IBS community to seek the care they deserve," said Nicola Kayel, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Salix. "Our campaign, IBS Symptoms Aren't Black & White: Living in the Gray, underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting patients by amplifying their voices to raise visibility, build a community of empowered individuals and destigmatize the narrative that surrounds this condition."

Many people with IBS agree that their symptoms, such as diarrhea and hard to pass bowel movements, can be hard to talk about, and as a result, unresolved symptoms cause the burden of IBS to persist.2 Patient advocacy group, the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), recognizes this obstacle and is partnering with Salix to generate conversation and share authentic stories. By normalizing open and honest discussions about IBS and reducing stigma, Salix and IFFGD hope to motivate patients to talk to their healthcare providers about the full range of their IBS symptoms, including less obvious experiences like abdominal pain, bloating and urgency.

President of IFFGD, Ceciel T. Rooker, stated, "At IFFGD, we are committed to broadening patient understanding of GI disorders like IBS. We are proud to support Salix in their effort to illuminate real patient stories to help raise visibility of the authentic patient experience and the multi-faceted nature of IBS symptoms. We believe it will encourage patients to speak up about their symptoms and ultimately receive appropriate care for their condition."

Click here to read about real patients' experiences on Salix Pharmaceuticals' LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical businesses in the world and has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases for more than 30 years. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

References

Mayo Clinic. (2023). Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Retrieved from https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/irritable-bowel-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20360016 International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD). (2024) IBS Facts and Statistics. AboutIBS.org. https://aboutibs.org/what-is-ibs/facts-about-ibs/.

