Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. Appoints Rob Humble as President and CEO of PWI and Penn Warranty

(NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that Rob Humble has been appointed President and CEO of the Company's dealer-focused auto warranty businesses, Preferred Warranties, Inc. (PWI) and Penn Warranty Corporation (Penn Warranty), effective immediately. Mr. Humble will lead both PWI and Penn Warranty within Kingsway's Extended Warranty segment.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the Kingsway team to lead PWI and Penn Warranty," said JT Fitzgerald, Kingsway's President and CEO. "Rob's proven track record and leadership in the warranty industry make him the ideal person to drive the next phase of growth and innovation at PWI and Penn Warranty. I am confident that under his guidance, the companies will deliver outstanding results for our customers, our partners, and our shareholders. While PWI and Penn Warranty will remain under the Extended Warranty segment, Rob's background and compensation structure are both more closely aligned with that of our Search Xcelerator CEOs."

"I am honored to join Kingsway and excited to lead PWI and Penn Warranty," said Mr. Humble. "Kingsway's entrepreneurial culture and commitment to excellence attracted me to this opportunity. PWI and Penn Warranty have strong teams and a solid foundation, and I look forward to working closely with my colleagues to build on their success. Together, we will focus on delivering exceptional service to our dealer partners and customers, expanding our product offerings, and driving continued growth for the business."

Kingsway also announced that Brian Cosgrove, the outgoing President of PWI and Penn Warranty, has resigned from the Company. "Kingsway expresses its sincere appreciation to Brian for his leadership and contributions over the past five years," said Mr. Fitzgerald. "We thank Brian for his dedicated service in guiding PWI and Penn Warranty, and wish him the very best."

About Rob Humble

Mr. Humble is a seasoned executive in the warranty and financial services industry, with leadership experience across automotive, insurance and consumer finance companies. Mr. Humble previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Innovative Aftermarket Systems ("IAS"), where he helped drive significant growth in the automotive warranty market. Prior to IAS, he held senior strategy and corporate development roles at NetSpend and Rent-A-Center, and earlier in his career he worked in strategy, finance, and operations positions at Fortune 500 companies in the automotive, aerospace, and chemical sectors. Mr. Humble holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering (magna cum laude) from Washington University in St. Louis, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the business services and extended warranty industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries within its Kingsway Search Xcelerator ("KSX") segment:

B2B Services

Ravix Group (ravixgroup.com), CSuite Financial (csuitefinancialpartners.com)

Image Solutions (istechology.com)

Healthcare Services

Digital Diagnostic Imaging (ddimagingusa.com)

Secure Nursing Services (securenursing.com)

Vertical Market Software

Systems Products International (spisoftware.com)

Kingsway Skilled Trades

Bud's Plumbing (budsplumbing.com)

The company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries within its Extended Warranty segment:

Auto Warranty

IWS (iwsgroup.com)

Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com)

Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com)

HVAC/Facility Warranty

Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com)

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

