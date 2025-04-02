Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Experience Onward, Oregon's premier state-licensed psilocybin service center, is proud to announce its partnership with Enthea, the nation's first and only third-party administrator (TPA) specializing in innovative mental health benefits for employers and unions. This collaboration marks a major step forward in expanding access to breakthrough psychedelic-assisted therapies, providing employees and unions with a transformative approach to mental health and well-being.

With mental health challenges on the rise and traditional treatments often falling short, Enthea enables companies to offer innovative, evidence-based solutions that address the root causes of mental health conditions. Through this partnership, employees whose companies or union partner with Enthea can now access legal, state-regulated psilocybin services at Experience Onward - helping to enhance workplace wellness, improve productivity, and reduce long-term healthcare costs. This is done through a medical tourism benefit, which offers benefits like lower costs, shorter wait times, and access to treatments unavailable or unapproved locally.

"I saw firsthand the limits of the medical system in treating brain injuries and mental health. Psilocybin didn't just heal me - it gave me a new purpose. Experience Onward exists to offer that same opportunity to athletes, veterans, employees, executives, and anyone seeking recovery, growth, or deeper consciousness. By partnering with Enthea, we're breaking down financial barriers and making psilocybin services accessible to those who need it most, including professionals balancing high-performance careers with mental health challenges - supporting both individual well-being and organizational health," said Daniel Carcillo, Founder of Experience Onward.

Enthea's turnkey, fully compliant mental health benefits platform allows businesses to integrate innovative mental health benefits like ketamine-assisted therapy and psilocybin services into their existing healthcare offerings, resulting in higher employee satisfaction, better retention, and reduced medical expenses. This initiative aligns with Experience Onward's community-focused mission, which serves athletes, veterans, employees, executives, and individuals recovering from concussions, PTSD, and other mental health challenges.

Jessica Tracy, Enthea's Head of Growth & Partnerships, has worked in Employee Benefits for nearly 20 years, both on the Benefits Consulting and Vendor side working in Clinical Genetics and Diagnostics. She joined Enthea to support education and safe access to these healing modalities given her own personal experience. "For over a decade I tried conventional options, like SSRIs, sleeping medication and therapy, to address challenges with anxiety and insomnia, ultimately to no avail. I often felt like I was just suppressing emotions versus addressing what was causing the symptoms in the first place. It wasn't until I started working with these alternative treatment options that I started to experience true healing at the root cause, and in turn, transformation in every area of my life." Jessica chose Enthea specifically because of their commitment to providing safe and equitable access to evidence-based, high quality treatments within a structured and supportive therapeutic setting. She was drawn to their mission of integrating innovative mental health solutions, such as psychedelic-assisted therapies, into mainstream healthcare while ensuring that these treatments are delivered responsibly, ethically, and with a strong foundation in clinical research.

Employers and unions interested in enhancing their mental health benefits with Enthea and Experience Onward can learn more at www.experienceonward.com or contact daniel@experienceonward.com and jessica@enthea.com.

About Experience Onward

Experience Onward is a state-licensed psilocybin service center in Portland, Oregon, dedicated to providing legal and transformative psilocybin services. Founded by former NHL player and mental health advocate Daniel Carcillo, the center serves those seeking relief from concussions and other mental health conditions, while also supporting personal and spiritual growth.

About Enthea

Enthea is the first and only third-party administrator (TPA) specializing in innovative mental health benefits, allowing employers to expand their mental health offerings with breakthrough treatments. By providing easy-to-integrate, fully compliant benefits, Enthea helps businesses enhance employee well-being, productivity, and retention while reducing healthcare costs. Learn more at enthea.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247007

SOURCE: Experience Onward