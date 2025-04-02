Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) ("VENU" or the "Company) announced today that it will be participating in the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Westin Grand Central in New York on April 9th and 10th, 2025.

VENU's Founder, Chairman, and CEO, J.W. Roth is set to present on April 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM EST. Roth will share VENU's bold and disruptive approach to the music industry as a newly public company. From world-class amphitheaters in underserved markets to innovative ownership opportunities for fans and investors alike, VENU is pioneering a new model where live music meets meaningful equity. Further, Roth will be participating as a panelist on "The New Rules of Going Public: IPOs, SPACs & Reverse Mergers" panel scheduled for April 9, 2025.

"We're thrilled to be taking the stage at LD Micro this year. Fresh off our IPO on the NYSE American, it's an honor to share our investor-backed, fan-focused, artist-driven approach to live entertainment with the LD Micro community. Being invited to speak on the "going public" panel alongside some of the industry's most visionary leaders is a privilege. Our story is just getting started-and we're turning up the volume."

VENU Presentation by J.W. Roth

Event: LD Micro Invitational XV

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 10:00 ET

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XV

The 2025 LD Micro Invitational XV will take place April 9th and 10th, 2025 at the Westin Grand Central in New York. Registration will begin at 2:00 PM ET on the 9th followed by keynotes. A happy hour will follow at the CBIZ Offices Rooftop. Presentations will run starting at 8:00 AM ET on the 10th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty at the Knickerbocker Hotel.

This two-day event will feature 50+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

Source: Venu Holding Corporation

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) ("VENU"), founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, is a premier hospitality and live music venue developer dedicated to crafting luxury, artist-centric, experience-driven entertainment destinations. VENU's campuses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gainesville, Georgia, each feature Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, and unique to Colorado Springs, Notes Eatery and the 9,570-seat Ford Amphitheater. Expanding with new multi-season Sunset Amphitheaters in Oklahoma and Texas, VENU's upcoming large-scale venues will host between 12,500 and 20,000 guests, continuing VENU's vision of redefining the premium live entertainment experience. Click here to view our company overview.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Denver Post, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents and NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Troy Aikman, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit venu.live

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: LD Micro