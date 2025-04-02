Clareon PanOptix Pro provides unprecedented 94% light utilization, resulting in half the light scatter of Clareon PanOptix 1,2,§,*

Clareon PanOptix Pro provides more uninterrupted light distribution across the full visual range, and is designed for better image contrast 1,†

Commercially available in the U.S. in May, Clareon PanOptix Pro is the next generation of the world's leading trifocal IOL3-5,‡

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, announced today the introduction of Clareon PanOptix Pro intraocular lens (IOL) for cataract patients in the U.S. PanOptix Pro leverages proprietary ENLIGHTEN NXT Optical technology which delivers the highest reported light utilization of any trifocal IOL-and the lowest light scatter.1-3,6-10,§,** These enhancements also provide more uninterrupted light distribution from distance to near, and a 16% increase in optical image contrast between distance and intermediate.1,† PanOptix Pro builds on the clinically-proven low visual disturbance profile, high spectacle independence and exceptionally high patient satisfaction of PanOptix.1,2,11,12,**,°,?

Clareon® PanOptix® Pro Trifocal IOL will also be available in the Clareon®AutonoMe® preloaded delivery system

"As the global leader in eye care, we are committed to improving our technologies to advance patient outcomes through rigorous, world-class R&D-even with our leading products like PanOptix," said Rob Scott, VP, Intraocular Devices, R&D, Alcon. "Our team looked at hundreds of design options, ultimately landing on a targeted diffractive refinement that helped us recover 50% of light lost to scatter, and reposition it to a beneficial focal point for PanOptix Pro.1,2,13-19,* This allowed for specific enhancements while maintaining the features that have driven the success of PanOptix-the world's most implanted trifocal IOL."3-5,‡

"PanOptix has been a game-changer in my practice, allowing me to reliably offer many of my patients complete freedom from glasses after cataract surgery," said Kerry Solomon, MD, Medical Director at Carolina Eyecare Physicians, LLC.11,20 "I was excited to learn that Alcon evolved this leading technology for more light utilization and less light scatter.1,2,* My early patient results with PanOptix Pro support that this advancement builds on the well-established performance of PanOptix."

PanOptix Pro will be the first presbyopia-correcting IOL available in the U.S. from Alcon in the single-use Clareon AutonoMe preloaded delivery system. PanOptix Pro will also be available for use with the Clareon Monarch IV delivery system beginning in 2026.12 PanOptix Pro offers powers ranging from +6.0 through +30.0 diopters (in 0.5 diopter increments), +31.0 through +34.0 diopters (in 1.0 diopter increments), with a +2.17 diopter intermediate and a +3.25 diopter near add power. Like all Alcon IOLs, PanOptix Pro will be available with blue light and ultraviolet filtering.12

PanOptix Pro has been introduced to select practices across the U.S., with broad commercial availability in May. Additional markets will begin rollout in late 2025. For surgeons interested in more information on PanOptix Pro, visit MyAlcon.com or visit the Alcon Booth #1815 at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery annual meeting (Los Angeles, April 25-28). For patients interested in learning more about PanOptix Pro, visit MyCataracts.com.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

About ClareonPanOptix Pro

The Clareon PanOptix Pro Trifocal IOL is a type of multifocal IOL used to focus images clearly onto the back of your eye (retina) to allow clear vision after the cataract removal. In addition, the center of the Clareon PanOptix Pro Trifocal IOL allows for better near (reading) vision and intermediate (computer work) vision versus what a monofocal lens would provide.

Potential Side Effects: Due to the design of multifocal IOLs, there are some side effects that can be associated with the Clareon PanOptix Pro Trifocal IOL models. These may be worse than with a monofocal IOL, including visual disturbances such as glare, rings around lights, starbursts (rays around light sources), and reduced contrast sensitivity (decreased ability to distinguish objects from their background, especially in dim lighting). These side effects may make it more difficult to see while driving at night or completing tasks in low lighting conditions such as at night or in fog or in a dimly lit room after surgery, as compared to before surgery.

*Compared to Clareon PanOptix. PanOptix has 88% light utilization (12% scatter light)/PanOptix Pro has 94% light utilization (6% scatter light).

Based on bench-measured, average white-light modular transfer function (MTF) from 0 to 70 lp/mm at 3mm aperture, compared to PanOptix.

Based on worldwide IOL unit sales of Clareon PanOptix and AcrySof IQ PanOptix through Q1, 2024.

Based on manufacturer reported values and respective methodology for Clareon PanOptix, Envista Envy, AT Elana, Gemetric and Rayner.

**Based on bench and vision simulator studies.

Based on data for AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL.

Response to the following question on IOLSAT questionnaire (Version 1.0, December 20, 2018) at 6 months post-op "Given your vision today, if you had to do it all over, would you have the same lenses implanted again?"; n=127.

