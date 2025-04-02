Segway-Ninebot: Segway Navimow X3 Series Hits US Retail: Powerful Robotic Mowing for Large Properties, Starting Today

TÜV-certified efficiency, precisely automated lawn care, AI obstacle avoidance, and open API for immense possibility in homes and commercial settings.

BOSTON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Navimow , a global leader in robotic lawn care solutions, today announced the US retail availability of its Segway Navimow X3 Series, a powerful robot mower designed for large resident and commercial properties up to 2.5 acres, joining Segway's popular i and H Series lineup trusted by over 170,000 customers worldwide.

TÜV-Certified Efficiency for Large Landscapes

The X3 Series operates twice as fast as industry average, covering 5,000m²(1.25acres) in 24 hours. Its ultra-fast charging, 6-blade anti-clogging disc, and extended 1,200m²(0.3acres) runtime per charge make it ideal for expansive lawns. It the first robotic mower to earn a TÜV Rheinland High Efficiency Certification, validating its superior performance through rigorous testing.

Precision Navigation, Even in Challenging Layouts

Segway Navimow's most advanced EFLS 3.0 system integrates RTK, vSLAM, and VIO(Visual Inertial Odometry) technologies for centimeter-level accuracy. Backed by STMicroelectronics chipset and self-developed dual-antenna RTK algorithm, the system expands signal coverage by 20-30%, eliminating blind spots in complex layouts or areas under dense tree canopies.

300° Vision + ToF Sensors for Smarter Obstacle Avoidance

3 wide-angle cameras and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor (0.1-2m range) give X3 a 300° field of view, allows it to identify over 200 obstacle types-including low-hanging swings, trampolines, and steep 50% slopes.

Expandable Design with Open API

The X3's innovative Expansion Bay supports custom add-ons via open API, starting with a semi-automatic edge trimmer designed by Segway Navimow. The open API opens up possibilities to empower users to personalize their lawn care experience.

Additional features available for X3 Series include anti-theft GPS tracking, pet-friendly obstacle avoidance optimization, Google Home/Amazone Alexa integration, and a dot-matrix status screen to ensure intuitive status display.

"The X3 Series isn't just about efficiency-it's about transforming how Americans maintain their lawns," said George Ren, CEO of Segway Navimow. "We've packed it with pro-grade technology so users can reduce labor input, and enhance lawn care experience whether its for their own yard or their business."

Pricing & Availability

Segway Navimow X3 Series will be available starting today in authorized US retailers. Pricing and SKUs include:

X315: $2,299 (0.4 acres)

X330: $2,799 (0.75 acres)

X350: $3,499 (1.5 acres)

X390: $4,999 (2.5 acres)

Find local dealers from Here .

In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US and has become a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. The company's businesses are international, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions.

Navimow was first introduced by Segway in 2021. Freeing customers from the hassle of perimeter wires, Navimow upped the ante of robotic lawnmower industry and was later applauded by the market following the sales launch in 2022. Now, it serves households in more than 30 countries, including Germany, France, Denmark, US, UK, Australia, etc.

Contact:

Mia.Wang

mia.wang@navimow.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653497/Navimow_X3_Lifestyle01.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segway-navimow-x3-series-hits-us-retail-powerful-robotic-mowing-for-large-properties-starting-today-302417651.html