Revuze Ltd.: Revuze Launches AI-powered Unified Intelligence Product Suite

Transforming Customer Feedback into Strategic Actions to Fuel Brand's Marketing, Sales, and Operations

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revuze 's new ActionHub leverages LLMs and AI technology to turn the voice-of -consumer (VoC) from reviews, social media, and survey data into recommendations and concrete actions.

With the Product, Marketing, Consumer Insight and eComm Hubs, brands can improve decision making across the entire brand and product life cycle, resulting in higher conversion and lower churn.

"We're enabling smarter strategies and tactics alike with measurable results - helping our clients achieve their OKRs (objectives and key results) and KPIs (key performance indicators)," says Revuze CEO Guy Yair. "Advanced AI and machine learning transform consumer feedback at scale into strategic actions, fueling smarter business decisions, customer-focused activities, and targeted materials brands can use to streamline market intelligence, drive product innovation, enhance marketing effectiveness, and optimize eComm performance."

Deep analyses across brands, products, and categories, and advanced data cleansing ensure that only the most accurate, clean, and actionable information flows to teams. Decision makers can quickly assess competitors and make data-backed decisions, while getting precise recommendations and actions, from content strategies to product enhancements, to solve and act upon daily business pains.

"Brand loyalty is eroding, customers are demanding more, and the explosion of channels, both in direct sales and feedback, has fragmented the customer experience, and competition is ever-increasing with brand vs. brand and copycat products," continued Mr. Yair. "We're transforming CPG innovation by leveraging custom LLMs and comprehensive VoC data to deliver new business approaches solving daily needs - not just high-level recommendations but real-world materials."

