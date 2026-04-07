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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Revuze Ltd.: Revuze included in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer Platforms

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revuze, a leading provider of AI-powered Voice of the Customer (VoC) intelligence, announced today that it has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer Platforms.

"Revuze was built to provide the breadth and speed needed to democratize consumer insights across regions and teams. We believe our position in this Magic Quadrant validates Revuze's mission to move beyond traditional market research and provide an agentic-AI business intelligence layer for the world's most consumer-obsessed brands," said Guy Yair, CEO of Revuze. "By unifying reviews, social listening, and commerce data into actionable, persona-focused hubs, we enable teams to close the loop autonomously and make data-driven decisions at scale."

Revuze's platform is uniquely built to disseminate and embed VoC data across the enterprise, offering automated orchestration workflows that trigger tasks in essential systems like Atlassian's Jira, Zendesk, and monday.com.

To learn more about Revuze's AI-powered Agentic Market Intelligence platform and persona-specific solutions for CPGs and retail brands, visit www.revuze.it.

Source: Gartner Report, Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer Platforms, By Deborah Alvord, Michael Maziarka, etc., March 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Revuze

Revuze is an AI-powered Market Intelligence platform that unifies fragmented data sources, including reviews, social, TikTok Shop, surveys, and commerce data, into autonomous, noise-free, highly accurate business intelligence. Through its function-purposed Hubs, Revuze provides global brands with category, SKU-level recommendations, and automated workflows to optimize product, marketing, and customer care strategies.

Media Contact:
Donna Perlstein, VP Marketing, Revuze
Ph: 201-803-1517
Email: donna@revuze.it

www.revuze.it

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revuze-included-in-the-2026-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-voice-of-the-customer-platforms-302734739.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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