Global Restaurant Chain to Introduce its World-Famous Chicken to Germany, Hungary, Georgia, and Azerbaijan

ATLANTA, April 02, 2025® and Texas Chicken , one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant brands in the world, continues its international expansion into Europe while strengthening its presence in key global markets. The company has recently signed multiple development agreements, including one in Germany with an outstanding franchisee who has exceptional foodservice experience and market presence. With additional deals in other parts of Europe, this marks a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy. Building on this momentum, the company is setting its sights on the UK, France, Italy, and Spain.

"We are experiencing tremendous growth both domestically and internationally, with Europe playing a key role in our expansion strategy," said Roland Gonzalez, CEO of Church's Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken. "The European QSR market is evolving rapidly, driven by a growing demand for convenience and quick-service restaurant options. We see huge potential to bring the Texas Chicken experience to new guests across the continent, and this is just the beginning."

Over the past year, Church's Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken opened 60 new locations in 14 markets worldwide, strengthening the company's global reach. The latest new development agreements will extend Texas Chicken's footprint into five new countries, including Germany, Hungary, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Morocco, with more than 900 new restaurants planned over the coming years. With many additional deals in the pipeline, the company is on track to grow its international presence by more than 50 percent in the next four years and increase system sales to $2 billion by 2028.

"We have been strategic in our approach around entering new international markets, thoroughly assessing both the needs and benefits that Texas Chicken can provide to potential franchisees and guests," said Eric Hanson, Vice President of International Development. "Through our research, we discovered an underserved segment of the marketplace that craves affordable, high-quality chicken. We are proud to fill that gap, offering exceptional taste and value in every meal while continuing to elevate our one-of-a-kind experience to more guests around the world."

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken have more than 1,400 locations in 22 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.5 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church's® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022.

