Freshworks Inc: Freshworks Launches New Partner Program with Expanded Reseller and Services Offerings

Uncomplicated service software, flexible engagement models, and a new services delivery program help Freshworks partners accelerate time to value

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 02, 2025for resellers and service delivery partners. Designed to be as easy to adopt and scale as Freshworks' products, the program enables partners to deliver more customer value and rapid impact from the front lines to the bottom line.

"Our new program makes it easier than ever for partners to do business with Freshworks and grow new revenue streams. Whether they choose to resell our customer and employee experience software or provide value-added professional services, we offer flexible monetization options that eliminate complexity-leading to faster time to value and higher deal conversion rates," said Laura Padilla, Senior Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Freshworks. "Partners who choose Freshworks over outdated, outsized solutions will realize a return on investment in days not years."

The revamped program includes more than 500 transacting partners, including global partners such as Climb, Gorilla Services, SHI International, Unisys, and Xcession. Resellers enable Freshworks' global expansion efforts in partner-led markets across Asia and Latin America while driving deeper penetration in key growth markets in North America and Europe, bringing deep industry expertise in banking, healthcare, financial services, retail, and the public sector-helping businesses deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences.

The revamped Freshworks Partner Program includes:

Flexible Sales Engagement Models - Partners can choose the business model that best fits their needs, ranging from one-time commissions as sales consultants to ongoing revenue opportunities as authorized resellers, premier resellers, or service providers.

- Partners can choose the business model that best fits their needs, ranging from one-time commissions as sales consultants to ongoing revenue opportunities as authorized resellers, premier resellers, or service providers. New Offering for Service Delivery Partners - System integrators and solution providers offering professional services can now join a new program that provides training, certifications, and direct engagement with Freshworks' sales teams, with leads shared directly with them.

- System integrators and solution providers offering professional services can now join a new program that provides training, certifications, and direct engagement with Freshworks' sales teams, with leads shared directly with them. Faster Impact for Partners and Customers - Freshworks' people-first approach empowers partners to manage the full customer lifecycle with specialized enablement, certifications, and direct access to Freshworks experts and resources. Premier resellers benefit from recurring margins on every sale, full control over billing and renewals, and deeper customer relationships.

- Freshworks' people-first approach empowers partners to manage the full customer lifecycle with specialized enablement, certifications, and direct access to Freshworks experts and resources. Premier resellers benefit from recurring margins on every sale, full control over billing and renewals, and deeper customer relationships. Enhanced Partner Services and Support - Partners will receive increased regional sales support, marketing development funds, enablement and internal alignment. The Freshworks Professional Services team will also provide key technical enablement and onboarding training in addition to opportunities for partner services delivery across markets and business segments with a refreshed sponsorship model to ensure partner success.

Resellers who have chosen to partner with Freshworks to deliver exceptional customer and employee service say:

Dale Foster, chief executive officer of Climb Channel Solutions said, "Climb evaluates over 200 vendors each year in multiple categories and selects only a few to onboard and sell to our customer base. Freshworks emerged as the clear leader in the ITSM market with an enterprise-grade solution without the enterprise complexity. Our partnership with Freshworks enables Climb and our reseller partners to deliver innovative, simplified solutions that accelerate digital transformation for their customers."

Joachim Beckmann, chief executive officer of Gorilla Services said, "We share a mission with Freshworks to provide the simplest possible solutions to our customers' most complex problems. The alignment of our values helps us deliver results for our European customers in just weeks, not months or years!"

Jeff Jamieson, chief executive officer of Whitlock said, "We have had the opportunity to partner with many software companies in our 20 years and it has been so refreshing to work with Freshworks. The program is clear, easy to understand and is structured to reward us for our commitment. More importantly, we appreciate that the program is backed up with action. As a result, we are structuring our entire go-to-market around the Freshworks partnership."

Learn more about the Freshworks Partner Program and sign up here .

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc.builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Our enterprise-grade solutions are powerful, yet easy to use, and quick to deliver results. Our people-first approach to AI eliminates friction, making employees more effective and organizations more productive. Over 72,000 companies, including Bridgestone, New Balance, Nucor, S&P Global, and Sony Music, trust Freshworks' customer experienceand follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

