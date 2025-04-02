Novotech a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory partner for biotech and small- to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies seeking to advance drug development, has released a new report analyzing the evolving infectious disease clinical trial landscape. This report provides critical strategic insights for pharmaceutical and biotech companies navigating the complexities of global infectious disease research and development in 2025.

Navigating the Future of Infectious Disease Clinical Trials

Between 2020 and 2024, the infectious disease clinical trial sector experienced significant global growth, with nearly 2,000 industry-sponsored trials initiated, ongoing, or planned. The Asia-Pacific region is leading this expansion with a 70% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by strong government support and global partnerships. North America follows with a 52% CAGR, fueled by substantial biotech investment. Europe and the rest of the world continue to show steady progress, contributing to a geographically diverse and increasingly robust global clinical trial landscape.

Key findings:

Global Clinical Trial Growth : Asia-Pacific dominates with 43% of global infectious disease trials, followed by North America (21%), Europe (20%), and ROW (16%).

: Asia-Pacific dominates with 43% of global infectious disease trials, followed by North America (21%), Europe (20%), and ROW (16%). Therapeutic Focus Areas : Over 900 trials focused on viral infections such as COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B, and RSV, while bacterial and protozoal infections remain key research priorities.

: Over 900 trials focused on viral infections such as COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B, and RSV, while bacterial and protozoal infections remain key research priorities. Technological Innovations : AI-driven drug discovery has accelerated development timelines by 60-70%, with decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) improving patient recruitment and retention.

: AI-driven drug discovery has accelerated development timelines by 60-70%, with decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) improving patient recruitment and retention. Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Challenge : AMR remains a critical public health threat, with limited industry investment slowing the development of novel antibiotics.

: AMR remains a critical public health threat, with limited industry investment slowing the development of novel antibiotics. Regulatory Harmonization Platform Trials: Efforts such as WHO Prequalification programs and reliance pathways are expediting drug approvals, while platform trials are enhancing trial efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Addressing Industry Challenges Opportunities

While innovation in mRNA technology, gene-based therapies, and AI-driven drug discovery are advancing the treatment landscape for infectious disease, funding gaps continue to hinder antimicrobial research and neglected tropical disease (NTD) trials. Addressing these disparities through regulatory frameworks and strategic investment are essential to unlocking future innovation and ensuring sustainable growth across the global clinical trial ecosystem.

Novotech: A Trusted Partner in Infectious Disease Clinical Development

With deep therapeutic and regulatory expertise and an expansive global footprint across the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe, Novotech supports biotech and pharmaceutical companies in accelerating infectious disease clinical development.

