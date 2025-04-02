The global cinema industry is projected to generate $34 billion in revenue in 2025, still falling short of the $42 billion recorded in 2019, according to new insights from Omdia.

Speaking at FED ESPAÑA, a major media and entertainment event in Spain, Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media Entertainment at Omdia, highlighted that one key strategy for reviving cinema attendance could involve leveraging the influence of YouTubers.

Audience Behavior and The Role of YouTubers

A significant challenge facing the cinema industry is changing audience behavior. According to Omdia's data, only 44% of YouTube users in the USA attend cinemas, a figure that remains steady in Spain and slightly increases to 45% in the UK. This trend raises a crucial question: Can YouTubers help drive cinema attendance?

During her presentation, Rua Aguete showcased successful case studies where digital content creators have directly influenced cinema trends. French YouTuber Inoxtag, for example, premiered his documentary Kaizen for free on YouTube, but managed to sell out 400 cinemas across France the following day. Similarly, Spanish YouTuber Alec Hernandez has drawn massive crowds to cinemas in Madrid, illustrating the potential of YouTube influencers in boosting box office performance.

YouTube Metrics at the End of 2024:

UK: 45 million monthly active users (MAUs)

USA: 221 million MAUs

Spain: 32 million MAUs

Rua Aguete stated: "I believe collaboration with YouTube is a must going forward; collaboration and partnerships are key to attracting YouTube's audience worldwide."

This approach extends beyond cinema, as broadcasters and subscription video on demand, (SVOD) services, such as Netflix, are already leveraging YouTube influencers for global marketing campaigns. A notable example is Netflix's promotion of Squid Game using prominent YouTubers.

A Minecraft Movie The Future of Cinema Marketing

One upcoming film that exemplifies the synergy between digital creators and cinema is the highly anticipated 'A Minecraft Movie', set for release on April 5, 2025. As the latest Hollywood adaptation of a globally popular video game, the film has generated massive excitement among fans.

Notably, 'A Minecraft Movie' is expected to honor the legacy of Technoblade, a beloved YouTuber within the Minecraft community, while also featuring appearances from well-known Minecraft YouTubers. This strategic inclusion of digital influencers underscores the growing importance of YouTube personalities in driving box office success.

As digital creators continue to shape entertainment consumption, integrating YouTube influencers into cinema marketing strategies could prove essential in revitalizing the industry and bridging the gap between online content and the big screen.

