The premier benchmark for fintech excellence recognizes transformative innovation with winners unveiled at Money20/20 USA in October 2025

www.money2020.com, the world's leading fintech show and the place where money does business, today announces the launch of The Money Awards, a premier global awards program recognizing transformative innovation across the financial technology ecosystem. Celebrating companies and leaders shaping the future of money, the money awardssets a new global benchmark for excellence in fintech.

Backed by a rigorous, merit-based judging process and a globally diverse panel of industry leaders, The Money Awards will recognize companies that are redefining industries, pushing the boundaries of technology, and setting new standards for product quality and innovation.

"The Money Awards are more than an awards program-they are a platform to showcase those leading the fintech revolution and will become the ultimate benchmark for innovation and impact in financial services," said Scarlett Sieber, Money20/20's Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. "Winning a Money award is a powerful catalyst for growth, investment, and global validation."

The program features five awards: Startup, Banking, Payments, Partnerships Strategic Alliance, and the Diamond Award. Each Award will be led by a distinguished Jury President, including Joanne Hannaford, CIO CPO Corporate Bank of Deutsche Bank (Banking), Lynn Martin, President of NYSE Group (Diamond), Anthony Thomas, MD, FinTech at Delivery Hero (Partnerships Strategic Alliance), Howard R. Fields, Chief Ethics Compliance Officer at Mastercard (Payments), and Chetan Puttagunta, General Partner at Benchmark (Startup).

"I'm thrilled to serve as a Jury President for the inaugural Money20/20 Awards, recognizing the companies shaping the future of financial services," said Lynn Martin, President of the New York Stock Exchange. "As the listing venue where big ideas come to life, the NYSE looks forward to celebrating the next generation of visionaries redefining the industry and setting the pace for global innovation."

The Money Awards will be judged by an independent panel of globally respected leaders, with deep expertise and background in fintech, banking, payments, and technology. Jurors will evaluate submissions through a transparent and impartial process that includes online reviews followed by in-person deliberations at Money20/20 USA in October 2025.

"As a Jury President for the Money Awards, I'm honored to recognize the most prestigious global achievements in fintech," said Joanne Hannaford, CIO CPO Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank. "A global fintech award not only celebrates outstanding accomplishments in our industry but also raises the bar for excellence, fosters innovation, and inspires the next generation of fintech leaders. I look forward to celebrating the groundbreaking companies and leaders redefining the future of financial technology."

"I am honored and thrilled to be selected as a Jury President for the prestigious Money20/20 Payments Award," said Howard R. Fields, Chief Ethics Compliance Officer, Mastercard. "This award represents the pinnacle of innovation in the payments industry, recognizing groundbreaking ideas that shape the future of financial technology. I look forward to engaging with the brightest minds in the field and celebrating the transformative advancements that will define the next era of payments."

The awards will culminate in the announcement of the inaugural Money Awards Trophy winners at Money20/20 USA, with further celebrations planned for Money20/20 Europe and Asia, ensuring global recognition for winning companies. Winners will receive a bespoke trophy and benefit from year-round visibility through Money20/20's platforms, including exclusive speaking opportunities, media exposure, investor visibility, and networking at Money20/20 shows worldwide.

"I'm thrilled to serve as Jury President for this year's Money20/20 Awards for Startups," said Chetan Puttagunta. "Money20/20 has long been an important global platform for recognizing fintech innovation and propelling the industry forward. As an investor focused on early-stage startups, I'm particularly excited about the Startup Award-not only to elevate individual companies and entrepreneurs but also to create further collaboration in the ecosystem to drive the next generation of financial technology."

Anthony Thomas, MD, FinTech at Delivery Hero, commented: "I'm excited to be a part of the Money20/20 Awards as Partnerships Strategic Alliance Jury President. The fintech landscape thrives on collaboration, and I look forward to recognizing the companies and leaders who are forging impactful partnerships and shaping the future of financial services."

Entries for jury applications are now open. For more information on categories, judging criteria, and how to enter, visit www.money2020.com/awards.

About Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Wise, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, Convera, Stripe, Google, VISA, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world's greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators and media platforms: convening to cut industry-shaping deals, build world-changing partnerships and unlock future-defining opportunities in Bangkok (22-24 April 2025)in Amsterdam (3-5 June 2025), in Riyadh 15-17 September 2025), and in Las Vegas (26-29 October 2025). Money20/20 is where the world's fintech leaders convene to grow their businesses. Money20/20 is part of Ascential plc. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates. We're Where Money Does Business. Follow Money20/20 on X for show developments and updates. You can also find us on LinkedIn at Money20/20.

