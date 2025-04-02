BingX Launches StakeStone Launchpool to Unlock Staking and Cross-Chain Liquidity

PANAMA CITY, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to introduce StakeStone (STO) to the BingX Launchpool, offering its users a zero-fee staking experience with real-time earnings visibility and flexible withdrawal options. Running from April 2 to April 7, this initiative provides a gateway to decentralized, cross-chain liquidity while maximizing rewards.

StakeStone is a decentralized omnichain liquidity infrastructure protocol designed to improve liquidity distribution across blockchain networks. Utilizing its omnichain architecture, StakeStone optimizes yield generation, streamlines liquidity provisioning, and enhances asset management. Backed by investors like BingX Labs, an innovation hub dedicated to identifying and empowering promising blockchain projects, StakeStone enhances liquidity distribution across multiple blockchain ecosystems through its proprietary Omnichain Liquidity Layer.

With StakeStone Launchpool on BingX, users can earn sustainable yields while maintaining full flexibility. Key benefits include instant earnings tracking, hassle-free redemption without lock-ups, and exclusive USDT rewards for both new participants and referral-based deposits. This integration simplifies asset management while offering superior yield optimization for DeFi users.

"At BingX, we are always looking for ways to break down barriers and unlock new opportunities for our users," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. "By bringing StakeStone to our Launchpool, we are introducing a more seamless, cost-efficient staking model that empowers our users to maximize yields while benefiting from cross-chain liquidity solutions. This partnership aligns with our vision of making DeFi more accessible, efficient, and rewarding for our global community."

BingX's collaboration with StakeStone reflects its ongoing commitment to innovation in DeFi and cross-chain liquidity. As blockchain ecosystems become increasingly interconnected, BingX continues to expand its support for projects that solve critical liquidity fragmentation issues and enhance asset utility. The StakeStone Launchpool is part of BingX's broader strategy to provide users with cutting-edge decentralized finance solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in the next phase of DeFi evolution.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 20 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management - all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

