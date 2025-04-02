1GLOBAL, a technology-driven global mobile communications provider, has unveiled its new Message+ service. It extends the company's industry-leading capturing and recording solutions for financial compliance purposes to text and social communication platforms. Message+ allows investment banks to communicate with their clients across multiple platforms and devices in an integrated, secure and compliant environment. It empowers financial institutions navigating an increasingly complex legal landscape to advance their client-centric strategy while ensuring seamless regulatory compliance. 1GLOBAL's capturing and recording technology is trusted by seven of the world's 10 top investment banks.

Message+ is an integrated, trusted communication tool from 1GLOBAL that provides customizable capture options for SMS and WhatsApp communication.

The challenge

Regulatory requirements for communication capture and archiving present significant hurdles for financial institutions across the globe. Existing and emerging regulation for text and social messaging communications imposes heavy fines for non-compliance.

At the same time, clients expect financial institutions to engage with them across diverse messaging platforms and multiple devices. The widespread adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies further complicates consistent recording and integration within the financial sector's stringent compliance framework.

The solution

The 1GLOBAL Message+ platform effectively addresses these challenges. Employees can conduct SMS- and WhatsApp-based communications with clients through Microsoft Teams, enabling seamless compliant communication workflows while maintaining uninterrupted client contact-even in locations where mobile phone usage is restricted, such as trading floors. Message+ also ensures the comprehensive integration of existing Microsoft communications infrastructure, supporting operational continuity and multi-device accessibility.

"Message+ is 1GLOBAL's newest innovation, introducing enhanced flexibility, scalability and unified communication designed specifically for regulatory compliance," said Siobhan Thompson, Head of 1GLOBAL Compliance. "As an integrated, trusted communication tool, Message+ provides customizable capture options for SMS and WhatsApp communication and adapts to the unique compliance needs of each organization. Capturing such communications is a vital part of MiFID II, along with emerging regulations on the horizon from the Australian financial regulator, ASIC."

About 1GLOBAL: Leading Digital Transformation in Telecommunications

1GLOBAL is a technology-driven global mobile communications provider dedicated to empowering enterprises worldwide to unlock the full growth potential of mobile connectivity. With a best-in-class telecom technology platform, a comprehensive suite of globally viable regulatory licenses, and privileged access to the telecom wholesale market, 1GLOBAL is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless compliance and connectivity solutions. Serving the world's leading banks, corporations, and digital-first businesses-including neo-banks, travel companies, and payment service providers-1GLOBAL connects over 43 million devices globally.

With 2024 full-year revenue exceeding US$100 million, 1GLOBAL is a profitable business generating significant cash flows to fund its ongoing investments in infrastructure, transformation, and growth. 2024 saw major client wins and marked 1GLOBAL's evolution from a multi-market telecommunication provider to a global technology-driven mobile connectivity powerhouse.

Established in 2022 by experienced tech founders and entrepreneurs Hakan Koç and Pyrros Koussios, 1GLOBAL is a European technology leader driving digital transformation in the global telecommunications market. It operates as a fully regulated Mobile Virtual Network Operator ("MVNO") in nine countries and as a regulated telecommunications operator in an additional 31 countries. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with world-class R&D hubs in Lisbon, Berlin, and São Paulo, 1GLOBAL employs over 400 experts across 13 countries.

