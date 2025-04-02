New HENCKELS Website Delivers a Dedicated Shopping Experience for the Needs of Everyday Home Cooks

ZWILLING J.A. Henckels, a trusted name in kitchenware since 1731, is proud to announce the launch of a new website dedicated exclusively to their HENCKELS brand focused on bringing best-in-class products at a value price. This move marks an exciting new chapter in the brand's storied history, offering consumers a unique HENCKELS experience.

HENCKELS Kitchenware Products

HENCKELS knives, knife block, flatware and pans.

Since its inception in 1895, HENCKELS has been part of the globally renowned ZWILLING J.A. Henckels family, one of the oldest and most respected cutlery & cookware brands worldwide. To better serve consumers, who have been asking for a dedicated experience and to clarify the distinction between its well-loved brands, ZWILLING and HENCKELS will now operate separate websites. The new HENCKELS site will offer the same intuitive shopping experience but with exclusive content, and resources for home cooks looking for everyday kitchen essentials at an accessible price.

"Good things are worth waiting for, and 130 years into the HENCKELS brand story, it is getting a distinct website," said Marc Lickfett, Vice President of Digital Transformation at ZWILLING J.A. Henckels. "While many kitchenware brands have engaging and dynamic sites, no other brand has the same heritage or loyalty of US consumers as HENCKELS. The new website ensures HENCKELS customers have a seamless way of exploring the beautiful heritage, quality, and our amazing range of products all in one place online at Henckels.com."

HENCKELS is known for its high-quality yet budget-friendly knives, cookware, flatware, and accessories, making professional-grade kitchen tools accessible to home chefs. While ZWILLING continues to focus on premium products for professional and serious home cooks, HENCKELS remains committed to providing exceptional value through time-tested expertise and craftsmanship.

The new HENCKELS website will feature:

A streamlined shopping experience with easy navigation and direct access to the brand's full product lineup.

Expert guides and resources to help customers select and care for their kitchen tools.

Exclusive content showcasing HENCKELS history, innovation, and commitment to quality.

Direct-to-consumer benefits including special promotions and product launches.

About HENCKELS

Since 1895, HENCKELS has been creating everyday kitchen essentials to improve your cooking and meal-prepping experience, with cutlery, cookware, flatware, tools, and specialty items the everyday-home chef depends on for durability and quality without compromise. Rooted in German engineering and renowned for their design and performance you can count on, HENCKELS thoughtfully craft and design our products with you in mind-for your kitchen…and all life's moments.

About ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS

Founded in 1731, ZWILLING is one of the oldest brands on record. Known originally for their premium German-made knives, the company now manufactures cutlery, flatware, cookware, glassware, kitchen electrics, and tools. ZWILLING developed into the Zwilling Group family of brands which now includes ZWILLING , Staub , Miyabi , Demeyere and HENCKELS - all recognized as symbols of quality, innovation, and design. For more information on the ZWILLING brand story please reach out to the contact below.

