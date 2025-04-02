Around 137,000 Dutch homeowners have filed a legal claim seeking compensation over the planned cancellation of net metering in 2027. Around 137,000 PV system owners in the Netherlands have joined Salderingsclaim. nl, a legal action seeking compensation from the government for potential losses tied to the planned 2027 closure of the net metering scheme. Dutch law firm DBE Advocaten is supporting the case. Oorschot told pv magazine that scrapping the net metering scheme would severely disadvantage citizens, calling the government's actions negligent or potentially unlawful. He added that compensation ...

