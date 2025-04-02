Rollins, Inc. Completes Acquistion Of Saela Holdings, LLC, A Leading Pest Management Company

Highly complementary end market exposure that provides strategic growth opportunities

Transaction financed through cash on hand and commercial paper

Pro forma leverage ratio not expected to exceed 1.0x

ATLANTA, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that it has acquired Saela Holdings, LLC ("Saela" or the "Company"). Saela employs more than 250 teammates and is headquartered in Orem, Utah. The Company ranks as the 23rd largest pest management company according to PCT 100 rankings with over $65 million in annual revenue. Additional transaction details will be disclosed during Rollins' first quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

Founded in 2008, Saela provides services for both residential and commercial customers across nine states. The Company has a diversified approach to customer acquisition, deploying traditional inside sales teams, technician sales efforts, as well as door-to-door marketing services. Saela has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing private companies in America.

"The acquisition of Saela will accelerate our long-term growth strategy and expand our presence in key geographies, including the Pacific Northwest, Mountain West, and Midwestern United States. While Saela will operate as a standalone brand, its service areas are highly complementary to our current portfolio. Saela has established itself as a high-quality, customer focused business anchored by a strong culture," said Jerry Gahlhoff, President and CEO of Rollins.

"We're thrilled to partner with Rollins, a world-class organization, to create long-lasting opportunity for our team members. Rollins and Saela are closely aligned in the way we value people, leadership, and customer service, which is why there was no question that Rollins is the right partner for us as we begin the next chapter for Saela," said Andrew Richardson, Chairman and CEO of Saela.

The Potomac Company acted as exclusive financial advisor to Saela on the transaction.

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 20,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, MissQuito, Fox Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (United Kingdom), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release as well as other written or oral statements by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current opinions, expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Generally, statements that do not relate to historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the belief that Saela's highly complementary end market exposure provides strategic growth opportunities; the expectations that the pro forma leverage ratio will not exceed 1.0x; the expectations that the acquisition of Saela will (i) accelerate Rollins' long-term growth strategy and expand its presence in key geographies and (ii) create long-lasting opportunity for team members; and the belief that Saela will operate as a standalone brand.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and may also be described from time to time in our future reports filed with the SEC. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Lyndsey Burton

[email protected]

(404) 888-2000

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.