Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
WKN: A3EYKR | ISIN: US98740Y3027 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.04.25
21:58 Uhr
14,630 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.04.2025 14:36 Uhr
123 Leser
Yoshiharu Global Co.: Yoshiharu Provides Corporate Update and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Stockholders' Equity Requirement

Fourth Quarter 2024 Revenues Increase 47% to $3.7 Million

Fourth Quarter Net Income Increase to $0.5 Million

Full Year 2024 Revenues Increase 39% to $12.8 Million

Two New Restaurants Bring the Number of Locations to 15 with 1 Additional Location Under Development

BUENA PARK, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, today provided a corporate update and results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

On March 31, 2025, Yoshiharu announced that it had received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). Based on the Company's financing commitments, debt restructuring and additional financing commitments announced on March 20, 2025, and March 26, 2025, respectively, Nasdaq determined that the Company complies with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement and this matter is now closed.

James Chae, Yoshiharu's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, commented, "Operationally, we recently took the opportunity to strengthen our balance sheet and, as a result, are now in compliance with Nasdaq's minimum stockholders' equity requirement and our security will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market. The new financing commitments of $3.56 million from multiple parties and conversion of $2.5 million in debt to equity provides additional momentum in the months to come as we execute on our growth initiatives."

Anticipated Milestones

  • Domestic and International Expansion
    • Open 2 - 3 new locations focusing on Southern California, while expanding to other locations including Boston, Seattle, and Montana.
    • Open new locations in Paris, London, and South Korea.
  • Expect to initiate sales of franchises in 2025

Fourth Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Grand opening of two new restaurants in Menifee, CA, and San Clemente, bringing the number of locations to 15 with 1 additional location under development in Ontario, CA.
  • Appointed Sungjoon Chae to its Board of Directors, a distinguished architect and urban designer with extensive experience in shaping sustainable and innovative spaces, to help support expansion.
  • Entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Chengdu Octaday Entertainment Group to introduce Yoshiharu Global's cuisine in Sichuan Province, China, with a rich and diverse culture and home to over 83 million people.
  • Entered into a non-binding MoU with Xing Sheng Group to introduce a new flagship Yoshiharu restaurant in Shenyang, China, home to over 43 million people.
  • Secured financing commitments of $3.56 million from multiple parties and converted $2.5 million in debt to equity and, as a result of such financing transactions, to regain compliance with the stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.
  • Full year 2024 revenue increased 39.3% to $12.8 million.

Management Commentary

Mr. Chae continued, "The fourth quarter of 2024 was underscored by strong revenue growth and profitably, driven by continued momentum with the opening of new U.S. locations, and entered into agreements to expand our geographic footprint internationally. In the fourth quarter, 47% revenue growth to $3.7 million and net income of $0.5 million was achieved primarily by our restaurant service across Southern California, Las Vegas and diversified mix of service channels, including takeout and delivery. We have successfully optimized operating expenses while maintaining a strong Average Unit Volume ("AUV") comparable to previous periods, despite continued headwinds from input costs, consumer price sensitivity, and higher cost of capital.

"In the U.S., we recently celebrated the grand opening of our newest US location in Menifee, one of the fastest-growing cities in Southern California. The new location benefits from Menifee's rapid development and business-friendly environment. With one more location currently under development in Ontario, Canada, we continue to explore and evaluate new restaurant developments via corporate-owned restaurants, and through the development of a franchise program to accelerate national expansion and international openings.

"We also welcomed our new Board member Sungjoon Chae, who brings his deep expertise in architecture and design, specifically spaces that coalesce aesthetics and functionality, to support our global expansion efforts.

"Looking ahead, we are focused on further improvement to top- and bottom-line growth, and additional strategic expansion in the U.S. and China. Although the food and beverage markets are facing challenges such as increased input costs, consumer price sensitivity, and higher cost of capital, we have been able to improve operating expenses and have maintained a competitive AUV comparable to prior periods. New initiatives such as diversifying our mix of service channels, adding kiosks across our stores, and utilizing cooking robots to reduce labor costs will further growth and efficiencies. We look forward to additional updates on our anticipated milestones in the weeks and months to come," concluded Chae.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues increased 47.4% to $3.7 million compared to $2.5 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by sales generated by the three new Las Vegas restaurants acquired in April 2024.

Total restaurant operating expenses were $2.6 million compared to $2.3 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by increases in revenues from the three new Las Vegas restaurants.

Operating income increased to $0.2 million compared to an operating loss of ($0.7) million for the prior year as a result of the increase in revenue related to sales generated by the new restaurant in San Clemente and seasonal effect.

Net income was $537,268 compared to $8,597 in the prior year primarily due to the increase in revenue while costs stayed comparatively the same.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenues increased 39.3% to $12.8 million compared to $9.2 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by sales generated by the three restaurants in Las Vegas acquired in April 2024, and from sales generated by two other new restaurants opened in February and October 2024, which were offset by a decrease in sales generated by other restaurants.

Total restaurant operating expenses were $11.3 million compared to $8.9 million in the prior year. The increase was due to increases in in revenue. As a percentage of the revenue, the operating expenses were 88% compared to 96% in the prior period.

Operating loss improved to ($2.6) million compared to a loss of $(3.5) million in the prior year.

Net loss was $2.7 million compared to a net loss of $3.0 million in the prior year. The improvement was primarily due to the increase in revenue.

The Company's cash balance totaled $1.2 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $1.5 million on December 31, 2023.

For more information regarding Yoshiharu's financial results, including financial tables, please see our Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's SEC filings can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's investor relations site at ir.yoshiharuramen.com.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California and Las Vegas, currently owning and operating 15 restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent reports we file with the SEC from time to time, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Larry W Holub
Director
MZ North America
YOSH@mzgroup.us
312-261-6412

Yoshiharu Global Co. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
2024 2023
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash $1,241,036 $1,462,326
Accounts receivable 84,110 -
Inventories 139,422 73,023
Total current assets 1,464,568 1,535,349
Non-Current Assets:
Property and equipment, net 5,130,229 4,092,950
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 7,465,611 5,459,708
Intangible asset 491,223 -
Goodwill 1,985,645 -
Other assets 1,035,990 1,931,357
Total non-current assets 16,108,698 11,484,015
Total assets $17,573,266 $13,019,364
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $843,322 $647,811
Line of credit 1,000,000 1,000,000
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 975,210 572,230
Current portion of bank notes payables 1,366,350 414,378
Current portion of loan payable, EIDL 10,924 10,526
Loans payable to financial institutions 34,282 534,239
Due to related party 732,710 24,176
Other payables 1,078,291 65,700
Total current liabilities 6,041,089 3,269,060
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 7,324,677 5,689,535
Bank notes payables, less current portion 1,747,611 991,951
Loan payable, EIDL, less current portion 404,490 415,339
Notes payable to related party 600,000 -
Convertible notes to related party 1,200,000 -
Total liabilities 17,317,867 10,365,885
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Class A Common Stock - $0.0001 par value; 49,000,000 authorized shares; 1,300,197 and; 1,230,246 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 130 123
Class B Common Stock - $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 authorized shares; 100,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 10 10
Additional paid-in-capital 12,261,901 11,994,119
Accumulated deficit (12,006,642) (9,340,773)
Total stockholders' equity 255,399 2,653,479
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $17,573,266 $13,019,364
Yoshiharu Global Co. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Years Ended December 31,
2024 2023
Revenue:
Food and beverage $12,839,137 $9,214,779
Total revenue 12,839,137 9,214,779
Restaurant operating expenses:
Food, beverages and supplies 3,363,182 2,376,961
Labor 4,838,325 4,234,905
Rent and utilities 1,770,205 1,129,060
Delivery and service fees 528,632 563,910
Depreciation 822,318 545,549
Total restaurant operating expenses 11,322,662 8,850,385
Net restaurant operating income 1,516,475 364,394
Operating expenses:
General and administrative 3,831,676 3,419,036
Related party compensation 139,769 339,740
Advertising and marketing 100,059 120,872
Total operating expenses 4,071,504 3,879,648
Loss from operations (2,555,029) (3,515,254)
Other income (expense):
RRF loan forgiveness - 700,454
Gain on disposal of fixed asset - 8,920
Other income 378,621 32,316
Interest (455,224) (218,153)
Total other income (76,603) 523,537
Loss before income taxes (2,631,632) (2,991,717)
Income tax provision 34,237 48,647
Net loss $(2,665,869) $(3,040,364)
Loss per share:
Basic and diluted $(1.98) $(2.29)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted 1,345,756 1,329,022
Yoshiharu Global Co. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years ended December 31,
2024 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss $(2,665,869) $(3,040,364)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation 822,318 545,549
Amortization 39,828
Gain on disposal of fixed asset - (8,920)
RRF loan forgiveness - (700,454)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts Receivable (84,110) -
Inventories (53,614) (12,124)
Other assets 896,567 (1,252,669)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 198,979 (33,915)
Due to related party 708,534 (148,544)
Other payables 1,012,591 59,785
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 875,224 (4,591,656)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment (761,527) (1,471,151)
Acquisition of LV entities (1,800,000)
Net cash used in investing activities (2,561,527) (1,471,151)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Advance from line of credit - 700,000
Proceeds from borrowings for acquisition of LV entities 900,000 -
Proceeds from borrowings 1,230,980 812,000
Repayments on bank notes payables (433,799) (715,892)
Proceeds from loan payable to financial institutions - 595,400
Repayment of loan payable to financial institutions (499,957) (61,161)
Proceeds from sale of common shares 267,789 56,000
Net cash provided by financing activities 1,465,013 1,386,347
Net decrease in cash (221,290) (4,676,460)
Cash - beginning of period 1,462,326 6,138,786
Cash - end of period $1,241,036 $1,462,326
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities:
Note payable to related party - acquisition of LV entities (seller carry) $600,000 $-
Convertible notes to related party 1,200,000 -
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Cash paid during the years for:
Interest $443,487 $218,153
Income taxes $34,237 $48,647

