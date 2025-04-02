Inovatec Systems: Evergreen Bank and FreedomRoad Financial Implement Inovatec's Dealer Portal and LOS to Automate Loan Origination Workflows

Cloud-Based Platforms Enhance Dealer Efficiencies and Lower Costs

Inovatec Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for lenders, has deployed its Dealer Portal and LOS platforms for power sports equipment lender Evergreen Bank Group, and its loan production centers, FreedomRoad Financial and Performance Finance. The comprehensive system supports Evergreen's power sports lending activities by offering dealers a user-friendly portal to submit loan applications for immediate processing and decisioning.

"We are very pleased with the ingenuity and simplicity of Inovatec's technology, which allows our dealers to confidently book deals in a fast and efficient manner," said Darin Campbell, chief executive officer of Evergreen Bank. "The ability to improve dealer experiences is vitally important to us. We know they have multiple options to finance power sports purchases and want to receive approvals and funding as quickly and seamlessly as possible. We are confident that the convenience of Inovatec's solution will make financing through both Evergreen Bank and our power sports lending divisions much easier for our dealers and their consumers, resulting in increased revenue and happier customers."

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Evergreen Bank Group is a full-service financial institution with over $1.4 billion in assets. The bank owns and operates FreedomRoad Financial and Performance Finance, both national power sports lending divisions that provide retail financing solutions for the purchase of motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, and other power sports products.

Inovatec's Dealer Portal is a state-of-the-art, user-friendly solution that streamlines all aspects of the loan application process for dealers, resulting in a fast and efficient tool to book sales and enhance client satisfaction. The Portal is integrated into existing digital channels, and through intuitive drag-and-drop functionalities, allows customizing web forms to project a seamless brand experience for clients. The Portal also integrates with third party document management, credit bureaus and other services that are designed to further improve lending activity. Inovatec's market-proven LOS is a cloud-based system that automates cumbersome workflows like application scoring, decisioning and reporting requirements. When combining the Inovatec Dealer Portal and LOS, lenders can leverage a comprehensive platform that can help them succeed in a fast-changing market.

"Pairing the Inovatec Dealer Portal with the LOS creates a compelling solution for financial institutions to automate their loan application processes and accelerate sales activity," said Samuel Heath, Inovatec's chief revenue officer. "We are especially proud that Evergreen Bank and its loan production companies, which distinguish themselves by creating superior experiences for dealers and clients, have elected to use Inovatec technology to support their power sports lending activities. We fully expect that these organizations will be pleased with the speed and accuracy that our solutions provide."

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec Systems Corp. is a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination, decisioning and servicing solutions, serving lenders across North America. The company's innovative technologies enhance business outcomes by improving efficiency, accuracy, and client satisfaction. For more information, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Evergreen Bank

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, Evergreen Bank Group is a leading tech-savvy community bank serving the greater Chicago area and beyond. In addition to its retail and commercial banking services, Evergreen is a national leader in niche lending markets, including collector car, power sports, and manufactured housing loans. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovative digital platforms, Evergreen is redefining community banking for the modern era.

