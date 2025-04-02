Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
PR Newswire
02.04.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update and Lynn Martin announced as a jury president for Money20/20's global fintech awards

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 2nd

  • SmartStop Self Storage (NYSE:SMA), the operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and Canada, is debuting today on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • While IPOs and President Donald Trump's tariffs remain in the spotlight, economic data this week is also ramping up with the ADP private payrolls figure showing economists anticipated 120,000 jobs were added last month up from 77,000 jobs in February.
  • This morning, Money20/20 named NYSE President Lynn Martin as the diamond category jury president for The Money Awards, its inaugural global awards to recognize the companies shaping the future of financial services.

