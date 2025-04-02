DLC Consulting, an Addison Group Company, Celebrates 25 Years With Expansion to the Philadelphia Market

DLC Consulting, an Addison Group company and a leading professional services firm, has added Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to its growing portfolio. DLC Consulting is a progressive management consulting firm comprised of expert-level talent in the accounting and finance industry. 2025 marks the firm's 25th year as an aspiring preeminent finance and accounting solutions provider in every market it serves. DLC has five pre-existing locations in the United States and serves clients in various industries.

The Philadelphia office will be led by Senior Director James Buckby , CPA, CA, who also serves California's Orange County markets. Buckby previously served as an accounting and finance consultant for DLC and has over ten years of experience working for public accounting firms, large public companies, and Private Equity-backed organizations. He will be responsible for expanding DLC's presence in the Philadelphia market and providing clients with innovative solutions to their finance and accounting challenges.

Buckby, who has deep ties to Philadelphia, speaks about his move back,

"Philly is an incredible market with a strong business ecosystem and a rich history of innovation. I'm excited to bring DLC's expertise to the region, helping businesses navigate their most pressing financial challenges with tailored solutions."

DLC Consulting's approach is opposed to simply delivering insightful recommendations and then leaving. Instead, DLC utilizes a team of experts who remain actively involved throughout client projects to ensure execution aligns with its recommendations. DLC employs full-time professional CPAs with Big 4 experience or MBAs from A-list business schools in a model designed for rapid deployment of executive-level consultants. With this model, their consultants are able to specialize in analyzing their client's needs to strategically pair the right consultant with the right project, a method that dramatically accelerates successful project completion.

About DLC

DLC , an Addison Group company, is an award-winning industry leader in finance, accounting, program management, and process improvement consulting. Serving Atlanta, Chicago, Greater Los Angeles, Orange County, Philadelphia, and San Francisco Bay Area marketplaces, DLC is a leading finance and accounting consulting firm with a diverse service offering geared toward helping enterprise-level organizations manage complex financial operations, navigate intricate financial requirements, and make informed decisions for sustainable growth.

