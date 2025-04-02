Notice File Automation and UX Productivity Headline FossID Workbench 25.1 Enhancements

FossID, a leading provider of open source software risk management technology and services, announced today the highlights to come in version 25.1 of its Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tool, FossID Workbench.

FossID Workbench - Notice File Report Modal

Workbench 25.1 helps teams to generate license and copyright notices with unmatched precision.

This release delivers a series of enhancements that help enterprises achieve faster, more precise insight into their software supply chains, while improving the overall user experience for engineering, legal, and security teams.

Workbench 25.1 introduces three core enhancements designed to meet the increasing demands of organizations operating in compliance-heavy, safety-critical industries such as automotive, aerospace, telecom, IoT, and medical device manufacturing:

Smarter, More Granular License Notice File Generation

Workbench 25.1 helps teams to generate license and copyright notices with unmatched precision. Users can now produce notice files at the file-level, component-level or a new aggregate-level, improving traceability and simplifying legal review processes. This enhancement enables organizations to deliver high-quality attribution artifacts automatically for internal compliance, partner deliverables or customer disclosures.

FossID License Extraction and Report Generation saves legal and engineering teams significant time during product release cycles and acquisition due diligence, reducing the risk of incomplete or non-compliant notices.

Visual Insights with the New Vulnerabilities Severity Bar

Workbench 25.1 introduces the Vulnerabilities Severity Bar, a new visual element in the UI that instantly shows both the quantity and severity of detected vulnerabilities per component. With a single glance, teams can prioritize remediation based on real risk exposure - not just volume.

This context-rich UI supports faster, risk-based decision making across engineering and AppSec teams, which is critical in environments where patching windows are short or infrequent.

Deeper Visibility into Scan Progress Across Detection Methods

To help users better understand scan activities and results, FossID now displays scan progress broken down by detection method: dependency analysis, snippet detection, and license and copyright extraction.

This user experience change improves confidence in SCA coverage and allows engineering teams to better align scan times with build and release pipelines.

"Workbench 25.1 is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to precision, usability, and enterprise-scale software supply chain visibility," said Stuart Dross, CEO of FossID. "Whether you're a developer under a tight release schedule, a security analyst triaging vulnerabilities or legal counsel preparing a redistribution notice, these improvements help you to work smarter and with greater confidence."

FossID Workbench 25.1 is expected to be generally available in May 2025, with a product release announcement providing a full list of features and updates.

About FossID

FossID provides software risk management solutions that enable enterprises to leverage open-source, third-party, and AI-generated code with confidence. Powered by FossID Workbench, a Software Composition Analysis (SCA) toolset, FossID also provides open source audit, technical due diligence, and code review services to help clients manage legal, security, and operational software supply chain risk.

Learn more: https://www.fossid.com

Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | X | GitHub

Media Contact

Aaron Branson

FossID Media Relations

media@fossid.com



SOURCE: FossID

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire