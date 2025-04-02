Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
ACCESS Newswire
02.04.2025 15:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Intrusion, Inc.: Intrusion Announces Participation in the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Finanznachrichten News

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2025 / Intrusion Inc, (NASDAQ:INTZ) a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational, which will take place on April 9 and 10, 2025, at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York City.

Kimberly Pinson, CFO of Intrusion, will be available for one-on-one meetings on April 10 with registered investors of the conference.

To register for the conference or request a one-on-one meeting with Ms. Pinson, please visit the conference website here.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield allows businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known or unknown malicious connections from entering or exiting a network to help protect against zero-day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network elevates an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

IR Contact

Alpha IR Group
Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll
INTZ@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Intrusion Inc.



